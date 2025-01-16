Minecraft player showcases incredible Pale Garden transformation

A Minecraft player and Reddit user u/dancsa222 shared some images in the Minecraftbuilds subreddit, where talented builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures showed how the user transformed the newly added Pale Garden biome using items such as magma blocks, redstone blocks, lava, and resin blocks.

The idea was to add a hint of red in the almost entirely grey biome. Intricate structures such as towers and houses in the biome add to the ambiance.

Reacting to the post, user u/ShellzMC was surprised at how amazing the biome looks after the transformation. Another user named u/ConcludedToe said that the ring in the middle made them think this area would be an amazing Hunger Games map.

Comment byu/dancsa222 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/dancsa222 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

A lot of players were impressed by how things looked. User u/philodoxos mentioned that this is a great idea, and they love the sky fractals too. User u/ThatOneIsSus also mentioned they love the transformation of the Pale Garden biome. Another user named u/Laquia said that this build is epic.

User u/NeonAttackMissiler said that everything looks awesome. Meanwhile, user u/bubblemilkteajuice said that the title should say the original poster made the Pale Garden more awesome.

Redditors react to the Pale Garden builds (Image via Reddit/dancsa222/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/-Adalbert- added that those bees are not going to live long enough. This could be because of two reasons: there is a lot of flowing lava where the bees could fly in or the eyeblossom flower found in the Pale Garden biome, which is poisonous to bees.

Making Minecraft biomes more interesting

The floating village idea in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/palee_pink)

Minecraft players are known for their creativity and impressive ideas, often building amazing structures that make the blocky game’s world more fun to explore.

Many dedicated players design entire villages in different biomes, such as lush and dangerous jungles, cold tundras, and dry deserts. These structures make the biomes feel more alive. Recently, a player shared an image showing how they built a floating fishing village in the swamp biome.

In jungle biomes, players have constructed treehouse villages connected by wooden bridges. The developers at Mojang Studios could make the game even better by adding biome-specific villages.

Currently, many areas feel empty or repetitive, which makes exploration more of a chore. If there were different types of villages with specific loot limited to the area, the entire experience of walking around the Minecraft world would be completely different, and more detailed than what it has to offer at the moment.

