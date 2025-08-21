  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player showcases loot discovered after 90 minutes of digging ruins

Minecraft player showcases loot discovered after 90 minutes of digging ruins

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 21, 2025 07:44 GMT
A Minecraft player showed how much items they got from archaeology
A Minecraft player shows the items they got from archaeology (Image via Reddit/ Affectionate_Jury_57/Mojang Studios)

One of the core gameplay mechanics of Minecraft is digging around and finding important resources. Players have become familiar with this activity, and with that in mind, Mojang Studios added an archaeology mechanic that builds on mining. Instead of breaking blocks, players gently use a brush on certain blocks to get something special.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Affectionate_Jury_57, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing all the items they got after an intense archaeology session lasting around 90 minutes. The original poster mentioned that they broke a few suspicious gravel blocks, losing the items inside them. The picture featured a large chest with many items ranging from seeds and signboards to armor trims and music discs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

u/Breaker-Course89 pointed out that even though the items are not very rare, they are still great to find, and that armor trims and sherds were the most useful of the lot. u/thet1m asked how sherds were of any importance in the game, as they can only be used to make pots, which don’t have much use in the blocky world.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Sweeeet_Caroline answered that while pots are decorative, they offer a higher level of detailing in builds. Anything functional can be made using regular blocks, but they aren’t as sophisticated in terms of looks.

Ad
Minecraft players react to the post (Image via Reddit)
Minecraft players react to the post (Image via Reddit)

u/-PepeArown- had an interesting take. They said Mojang Studios should tweak the archaeology mechanics so that players get XP even for brushing suspicious blocks. This would incentivize players to find suspicious blocks and use the brush, as the rewards are quite underwhelming.

Ad

u/JonnyBoy522 agreed with this idea, saying that many mechanics should grant XP as well, including brewing potions, opening loot chests for the first time, and even opening trial spawners and vaults.

The lesser-used mechanics of Minecraft

Bundles have also been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Bundles have also been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

While most players take the usual route and explore the blocky world of Minecraft, they might not be aware of some lesser-used mechanics. Mojang Studios has added a ton of them over the years, but unfortunately, many weren’t exciting enough to capture most gamers’ attention.

Ad

Archaeology is one of the most obvious examples. On paper, it sounds interesting - the ability to find a unique block that can be brushed to reveal an exciting item. However, as the post shows, the rewards often aren’t worth the effort, and finding suspicious blocks does take time.

On the other hand, the addition of bundles in the game has been a massive success. It has improved the storage situation, making it easier for players to carry different items and not have to struggle through the end of the game to get shulker boxes.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications