Minecraft player showcases loot discovered after 90 minutes of digging ruins

One of the core gameplay mechanics of Minecraft is digging around and finding important resources. Players have become familiar with this activity, and with that in mind, Mojang Studios added an archaeology mechanic that builds on mining. Instead of breaking blocks, players gently use a brush on certain blocks to get something special.A Minecraft player, u/Affectionate_Jury_57, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing all the items they got after an intense archaeology session lasting around 90 minutes. The original poster mentioned that they broke a few suspicious gravel blocks, losing the items inside them. The picture featured a large chest with many items ranging from seeds and signboards to armor trims and music discs.This is what ~90 minutes of Archeology gets you byu/Affectionate_Jury_57 inMinecraftu/Breaker-Course89 pointed out that even though the items are not very rare, they are still great to find, and that armor trims and sherds were the most useful of the lot. u/thet1m asked how sherds were of any importance in the game, as they can only be used to make pots, which don’t have much use in the blocky world.u/Sweeeet_Caroline answered that while pots are decorative, they offer a higher level of detailing in builds. Anything functional can be made using regular blocks, but they aren’t as sophisticated in terms of looks.Minecraft players react to the post (Image via Reddit)u/-PepeArown- had an interesting take. They said Mojang Studios should tweak the archaeology mechanics so that players get XP even for brushing suspicious blocks. This would incentivize players to find suspicious blocks and use the brush, as the rewards are quite underwhelming.u/JonnyBoy522 agreed with this idea, saying that many mechanics should grant XP as well, including brewing potions, opening loot chests for the first time, and even opening trial spawners and vaults.The lesser-used mechanics of MinecraftBundles have also been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)While most players take the usual route and explore the blocky world of Minecraft, they might not be aware of some lesser-used mechanics. Mojang Studios has added a ton of them over the years, but unfortunately, many weren’t exciting enough to capture most gamers’ attention.Archaeology is one of the most obvious examples. On paper, it sounds interesting - the ability to find a unique block that can be brushed to reveal an exciting item. However, as the post shows, the rewards often aren’t worth the effort, and finding suspicious blocks does take time.On the other hand, the addition of bundles in the game has been a massive success. It has improved the storage situation, making it easier for players to carry different items and not have to struggle through the end of the game to get shulker boxes.