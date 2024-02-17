Minecraft player showcases stunning work-in-progress racing data pack

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, the player base can not only enjoy it in vanilla form, but they can also create all kinds of features for it. Some external tools even allow people to change the game's core physics engine.

Hence, some mods, resource packs, or data packs can drastically change how the game looks and behaves. Since racing is a popular genre in gaming, a player is trying to create a unique racing data pack in Minecraft.

This article will take a look at more details of this data pack.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a racing game data pack based on a physics engine

Recently, a Redditor, u/redditard0, posted a video where they are driving a car model on a ramp and also on a globe suspended in the air. Its physics is unique since it sticks to the ramp and sphere, which is made up of yellow particles. After a while, it goes inside the sphere and runs around its inner surface.

In the caption, the original poster mentioned how they are working on a physics engine for their upcoming racing game data pack. Judging by the video, it is safe to say that the data pack is very much a work in progress.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's unique physics engine for future racing game data packs

Since this kind of insane physics is hardly imaginable on Minecraft, the post instantly went viral. Within a day, it accrued over four thousand upvotes and comments. These racing physics can open doors for many new mods.

One of the users was simply unable to believe that the game the original poster was showcasing was Minecraft. They were so shocked that they speculated that it was some other title that looked like the block game.

Another user mentioned a game called Geometry Dash 2.2 and how the developer is also great at tweaking its core engine.

Another thread discussed how Geometry Dash 2.2 made other games like Five Nights at Freddy's, Terraria boss fights, and more. People also mentioned Roblox and its ability to emulate any game.

A few users drew parallels between the racing physics made by the original poster and the Mario Galaxy game. One user also mentioned that the video looked like Rocket League but with ultra-low graphics.

Since the original poster mentioned making racing game data packs, many were curious whether they could download the physics engine or the data pack. Unfortunately, the original poster has not replied to this.

Overall, many in the Minecraft Reddit community loved the physics engine for racing games showcased by the original poster. Some were in complete awe, while others compared the physics with other games. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.