Minecraft player spends three years building impressive megabase

Making massive bases in Minecraft is one of the most exciting activities for players aside from fighting hostile mobs and exploring dangerous biomes. Since the game world is procedurally generated, there is virtually no limit to the scale of a build. A Minecraft player, u/DJ_HardLogic, shared images of a massive megabase that took them three years to complete.

The caption of the post stated that the entire build is 800 blocks wide, and the user added that they will feel weird not working on it anymore as it is completed.

Reacting to the post, u/Craft420 said that this base is insanely impressive. u/Hootah called it a real megabase and suggested the original poster install mods such as Distant Horizon and then take pictures of the build. For the unversed, this mod increases the view distance in the game to make large builds like these look incredible and dramatic in the distance.

u/Meatballs5666 asked the original poster if they are sure the build is only made of 800 blocks. The user was probably joking. However, u/zhion_reid replied to their comment, saying that the OP meant it was 800 blocks lengthwise. Another player, u/unevenwill added to the joke saying that the base took at least 801 blocks.

Redditors react to the massive base (Image via Reddit)

u/AntonioMrk7 said that they thought the outline featured in the first image was the finished build. However, they were astounded as they saw the entire thing taking shape and becoming an impressive megabase. u/Enderboy3690 called the base incredible and added that it looks like a Star Destroyer from the Star Wars series.

Other popular structures made in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/afroforge)

This is not the first time someone has shared a post showing an amazing base build. Players have made impressive Gothic castles, mansions, and even houses on top of mountains. While some of these gigantic builds are made in Creative mode or by using third-party tools such as WorldEdit, it does take a lot of planning and effort to finish the structures.

However, some players go the extra mile and make these massive bases in Survival or even Hardcore mode. Dedicated builders have spent years and sometimes decades to finish large-scale projects such as cities, towns, and even fictional countries.

Some builds are inspired by popular movies and TV series as well. Recently, a player showed the castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series made in Minecraft.

