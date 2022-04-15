Minecraft player takes screenshot of their server for 50 weeks in-game

Some Minecraft players spend a long time on a single world. There may be many different reasons why they want a long-term world, but they're great nonetheless. Gamers who can spend a long time cultivating their world can end up with some of the coolest worlds.

A remarkable feature on many camera phones is the time-lapse feature, which shows the passage of time in one short video. Users can show what happened in a few hours in seconds, and it's usually quite interesting.

In this case, it's not exactly a time-lapse, but this Minecraft Redditor did record the passage of time in their server. It's through the use of consistent screenshots, but it wonderfully encapsulates the Minecraft experience. Readers can check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor shares growth of their server

It's always interesting to see how much a Minecraft world changes over a playthrough. Most gamers spawn in and immediately begin changing things.

That usually involves a lot of terraforming and building. So much so that the area they take over initially looks almost nothing like it did when they first spawned in. This Redditor had the incredible idea to log that progress to see just what they accomplished and share it with the community.

What started as a simple and somewhat small island became a massive base of operations. The plot of land that originally had nothing but a few jungle trees became an enormous base with several farms and mobs.

They could even capture some cool moments on camera, including a lightning strike that luckily caused no harm.

The player did expand the island a bit, but it mostly stayed reasonably small, which makes what they were able to do even more impressive.

The end result is a base of operations that would make even the most experienced Minecraft gamers a tad jealous.

A screenshot from Day 350 (Image via u/Silveruchu, Reddit)

It's sure to make other crafters want to do a similar thing with their own worlds green. It was so well done that it made one commenter, in particular, speculate on its philosophy:

Others simply basked in the beauty of it:

Overall, the community loves the post. It has amassed an incredible amount of upvotes (over 27 thousand) in just 13 hours. It also boasts a 96% upvote percentage.

