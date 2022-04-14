5 best Minecraft seeds for long term survival in 2022

Minecraft players sometimes have worlds for years. Many are still actively playing on a world they started before the Nether update or even further back. This can cause issues with updates, but putting in so much work on a single world is an impressive feat.

What ultimately helps crafters spend more time in their world, as opposed to leaving and starting up a new one, is the seed. Having a good seed is paramount for having a good world. Here are a few seeds that players can use to start a long-term Minecraft world.

As of 1.18, all of the cited seeds are universal for Bedrock and Java Edition.

Long term Minecraft world seeds to try

5) Seed: -2075440166

One of the biggest elements that gamers need to prolong their stay in the world is something to do. Once the dragon has been defeated, respawned and defeated again, what else is there to do?

Aside from fighting other bosses, raids are gameplay elements that one can continually do for a challenge. Here, a village is right beside the Pillager Outpost, setting players up for endless raiding.

4) Seed: 232053

Igloo (Image via Minecraft Seeds)

On that same note, this seed has a Pillager Outpost close to spawn as well. However, the seed here has three villages close by for more variety. Plus, villages are great for loot and villagers, so they help players keep coming back to a world. Spawn coordinates are 50, y, 50 and the villages are close to that.

Players can also travel out (400, y, -150) of their way to a Minecraft igloo with a basement and a fourth village (400, y, 150).

3) Seed: -6959380534049454472

Jungle biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

One of the biggest ways to retain one's interest in a world is to build or terraform. Fortunately, this seed has an excellent place to do both. Near spawn, there is an expansive jungle biome with a ring of tall mountains around one portion of it.

Inside that ring is an excellent place to set up a village or living quarters. It'll take a lot of time to become perfect, too.

2) Seed: 8624896

Exploration is a big part of Minecraft and it's why players go back to the same worlds over and over again. For this seed, they have several unique biomes surrounding the lake, which would be one of the coolest long-term world bases.

There's a badlands biome right by spawn, which is very rare. Coupled with that, there's a Pillager Outpost nearby.

1) Seed: -6537256334104833826

Vertical village (Image via Mojang)

The world can be further accentuated by unique elements that simply set it apart. In this case, it's a vertical village on a windswept cliff. The village begins on a small island in the middle of the ocean and continues upwards, with village houses being on every level all the way to the top. This is an awesome environment and could be made into an incredible base.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

