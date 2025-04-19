Minecraft player uses leash and happy ghasts to make an amusement park ride

Minecraft is about to get new ghast variants in the upcoming summer game drop, and it will be one of the biggest and most impactful updates of recent times. The three new ghast variants comprise the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. Players will find the dried ghast in the nether, while the fully-grown happy ghast can be used to fly around. Not only that, but leashes can be added to attach the happy ghast to boats and other mobs.
A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Cactuishere shared a video on the subreddit of the game showing how the happy ghasts could be used with the new improved leashes to make a carousel ride. Three happy ghasts are locked in a structure with pigs attached to them using leashes. Players can sit on the pig and enjoy the amusement park ride.
Reacting to the post, u/CreateModder_James asked if players can use other mobs that are not too big compared to the happy ghast, such as a chicken, a cat, or even a frog. u/Nomercylaborfor3990 replied, saying that it can be done. With the latest snapshot, any mob can be tied to another using the leash.
Interestingly, a lot of players joked about the whole build. u/yoavtrachtman called it an “abusement park” instead of an amusement park, pointing out how the happy ghasts and the pigs were tied and spun around. However, u/an_anon_butdifferent insisted that the happy ghasts are enjoying it as they love spinning around, though the same can't be said for the pigs.
Moving on, Redditor u/LifeIsBadMagic thought that the mobs were learning a new trade, though u/FreddyPlayz claimed the pigs were enjoying the ride since they were kicking their little feet. However, u/bumass666 felt that the build enslaves two mob species at once.
New ghast variants in Minecraft
Mojang Studios is about to add several new features that are sure to influence gameplay. The addition of the happy ghast allows players to fly around the world along with three other players. This was already a great update, but the developers went ahead and made it even better.
The leash has been improved in the latest snapshot, and it can now be used to tie two mobs together. This has also encouraged players to come up with their own builds, like attaching a boat to a happy ghast to make hot air balloons. It would be interesting to see what else the developers come up with in the next snapshots or game drops.
