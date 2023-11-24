Minecraft players are asking for a dedicated crawl button

Mojang recently gave Minecraft players the ability to crawl into places that are only one block tall and wide. This means that users can now easily create even smaller tunnels and create new kinds of mines and entrances to their bases. The crawl feature has also been added to Bedrock Edition. However, with the addition of this attribute, some players are discussing whether it should get more recognition from Mojang and be made a full-fledged movement mechanic.

Recently, a Redditor called IllustriousDark3698 posted how the developer could add a dedicated button or key bind in both the Java and Bedrock Editions to trigger crawling. They pointed out how the new trial chamber structure coming to the 1.21 update has small, one-block vents with trapdoors on both sides, encouraging players to crawl through them. Furthermore, they reiterated the availability of this feature in the Bedrock Edition as well.

If players want to use this movement style, they have to use blocks like trapdoors, fence gates, pistons, or elytra to enter the crawl mode. Crouching beneath a trapdoor and using it will enable crawl mode.

Minecraft Redditors discuss whether the crawl mechanism should have a dedicated button

Since crawling was recently added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition, it has been a trending feature in the community. Hence, when this post was published on the game's official subreddit, many players hopped on it and shared their views. Within a day, it received more than two thousand upvotes and over a hundred comments.

Several Redditors started talking about sliding while sprinting and ending the movement with a crawl. Something similar can be implemented in the sandbox game, where players can be in the crouch position and easily enter crawl mode if they press the crouch button one more time. However, the original poster humorously replied that they could not resist thinking about what sliding would look like in Minecraft.

One of the Redditors stated that the B button on Xbox's Bedrock Edition does not have any important function, only for another user to point out that it is used to drop items.

Some members of the subreddit criticized the entire crawl feature and how it has not been implemented properly in either Minecraft Java or Bedrock Edition. They discussed how it is half-baked and suggested that Mojang should add a proper animation and keybind to crawl mode.

Overall, there were many debates about whether the crawl mode should have a key bind or not. Minecraft Redditors also discussed how the developer should refine crawling a bit more.

The post continues to get more views, upvotes, and comments. Since Mojang has recently added the crawl mode to Bedrock Edition, there is a small chance that they can tweak it in the near future.