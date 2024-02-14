Minecraft players choose one in-game command to use in real life

Popular sandbox title Minecraft can be heavily tweaked to a player's preference. There are many commands you can input to change various aspects and mechanics of the game. These commands can either be typed in the chat box or fed to a command block. The latter will save that command and execute it every time it is activated using a lever or button.

Some of these commands are rather interesting and can also be imagined in real life. That said, many Redditors recently discussed which command they would like to execute in real life.

Minecraft Redditors discuss which command they would use once in real life

A Redditor by the name of 'ComprehensiveRun4815' posted a picture of a command block. In the caption, they asked if users had a command block in real life on which they could only run one command and then break the block, which one would it be:

This was an interesting question since, considering many commands would be interesting to witness in real life. The moment this post went live on the Minecraft subreddit, it went viral. Within a day, it received over 5,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments.

One user cleverly typed a Minecraft game rule command that allows players to immediately respawn after they die in the game. This command in real life would essentially make anyone immortal since they would instantly respawn:

Another user made an interesting argument about whether the person would respawn as a newborn baby or an old person and whether they would have any memory:

One user commented that Steve, the in-game character, does not get older. They also compared memory to the experience bar present in Minecraft:

Another user typed an effect command to clear the blindness effect. They applied this effect-clearing command to the entity that is writing the command. Though this was wholesome in itself, another user altered the command and applied it to everyone, which would essentially cure blindness for all living beings:

Since Creative mode in Minecraft is where players can fly, acquire any item, and not die from any damage, one user simply wanted to apply the creative gamemode command in real life. The comment received a lot of upvotes, with many surprised to see it so far down the post since creative mode is something many would want in real life.

Many other Minecraft Redditors also discussed which command they would want to use in real life before breaking the command block, choosing different commands, and discussing them at length. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.