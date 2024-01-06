Minecraft players discuss eerie undertones from the game

Although Minecraft is a simple block game that is mostly targeted towards children, many in the game's community believe that it has its scary moments. Players roam around a near-endless world all on their own and spend a lot of time silently working or exploring the deep and dark caves. Hence, there are times when players feel that someone is watching them.

A similar feeling was recently expressed by a Redditor called u/MrKristijan. They posted a few pictures of regular Minecraft scenery, like a lake with fog in the distance, and two pictures of caves that lead into darkness. By the looks of the textures, it was safe to say that the original poster was running an extremely old version of the game.

In the caption, the Redditor simply asked whether they were the only ones who felt that they were constantly being watched while playing the block game. Pairing the question with the completely empty screenshots of the game does give a sense of eeriness to the entire topic of debate.

Redditors discuss Minecraft's eerie and scary undertones

Despite Minecraft being a simple game, many players have felt scared or disturbed while playing it. Hence, when the post went live on the game's official subreddit, loads of people reacted to it, and within a day, the post had amassed over 3k upvotes and more than 600 comments.

One of the Redditors, u/Sudi_Arabia, stated that the larger your base is in the game, the more presence you have in the world. However, they also claimed that the sentence creeped them out. The original poster commented that they were even more paranoid after reading the line.

Of course, since many Minecrafters have experienced that scary feeling, they shared their experiences. People discussed that the game does not have traditional horror moments but rather makes the player extremely paranoid and fills them with psychological fear. Redditors shared how they used to play the beta versions of the game several years ago when it was still not official.

There are several mysterious in-game music discs that have such a feeling to them as well.

A few players were quick to point out how the end credit story of the game talks about how someone has been watching the player. There is a dialogue between two entities in the end credits that have been watching the player progress through the entire journey.

u/ElephantEarwax agreed that the mysterious end credits of Minecraft mention someone spying on the player.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community could relate to the scary or eerie feeling of being watched, even in the single-player world. They shared their experiences of feeling exactly the same way as the original poster did. Due to its relatability and fascinating aspects, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.