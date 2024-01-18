Minecraft players discuss fuel efficiency of log's byproducts

Since Minecraft is a survival sandbox game, players enter the world and start surviving with whatever resources they have. One of the core aspects of the game is smelting items and blocks. The furnace blocks allow players to smelt items with the help of a fuel source. In the game, many objects can be used as fuel, from regular wooden planks to entire lava buckets.

That said, the number of items that can be smelted by some of them can be confusing, especially when they originate from the same kind of block.

Minecraft Redditor dissects different fuel efficiency from wood log's byproducts

Recently, a Redditor named "Markiplier3000" posted a picture explaining how the two byproducts of a wooden log—four planks and one charcoal—can smelt different numbers of items.

Through a flow chart, they explained that wooden logs can be smelted to create charcoal, which can smelt eight items in total. Subtracting the smelting cost of the log itself, charcoal can essentially smelt seven items.

Additionally, a log can be crafted into four wooden planks that can only smelt six items. Since both the byproducts come from the log itself, there is a disparity in the number of items that can be smelted using a log.

Minecraft community discusses fuel efficiency of a log's byproducts

These kinds of theories and discoveries are always appreciated by the Minecraft playerbase, as they provide more information about each and every block and item of the game and how the game mechanics work. Within a day, the post received more than nine thousand upvotes and comments.

Some players discussed that the fact that charcoal smelts more items is exactly why the item belongs in Minecraft in the first place. They commented that charcoal has always been more fuel-efficient than just using planks inside furnaces. One of them also mentioned how a coal block, which is made up of nine coal items, can smelt items equivalent to 10 coal items.

Some players also discussed whether adding slabs to the entire equation would bring even more irregularity to it. They claimed that slabs are more efficient as a fuel, even more than charcoal, particularly in Java Edition.

Even though coal is the most commonly used item as a fuel, charcoal is also one of the items that players can easily obtain by simply smelting logs. While the general rule of thumb is to obtain coal, there is also an unconventional method of smelting items by burning wood in a furnace, which is, of course, much less efficient.

In conclusion, there were many in the Minecraft community who were interested in discussing how two byproducts of logs can smelt different numbers of items in a furnace.