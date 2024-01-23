Minecraft players discuss mobs they want to remove from the game

Minecraft is full of hostile and non-hostile mobs. Some mobs, such as horses and llamas, do not bother the player, while creepers and skeletons will not stop until they kill the player.

X user AxolotlMC asked Minecraft players which mob they would love to remove from the game, and it seems like there is no consensus. The replies to the post were hilarious.

Which Minecraft mob should be removed?

One of the first replies to the post was from user kipve1, who jokingly expressed their dislike toward the phantom by saying that only the phantom deserves to be axed from the game.

Many other users agreed that phantoms are the worst and should be removed, with the user PatStaru pointing out that phantoms are the only mob with a turn-off option.

Phantoms are aerial mobs that attack the player if they do not sleep at night. They can become excessively dangerous and annoying, especially if players are up all night mining in caves.

Another user named woomy1572 said that if any mob is getting removed, it should be the cave spiders.

Cave spiders are different from normal spiders as they attack in numbers and poison the players with their strikes. The cobwebs are another threat that immobilizes the players, making it easier for the cave spiders to hit you.

User RichHHawk mentioned that zombies should be removed from the game due to their annoying presence. Another user named CreeperHost also mentioned zombies.

There is some truth in that reply, as zombies are not really a threat unless there are too many and the player is cornered. Defeating them is fairly simple, and after getting a decent sword or axe, zombies are just an annoyance.

The upcoming Minecraft update will add another mob called Breeze to the game. It would be interesting to see how many people would want that mob out.

User NPorobija had an interesting take on the post, commenting that it would be better to see a different mob instead of the regular husk zombies, perhaps a mummy. Mummy mobs in desert biomes would make a lot of sense and can introduce new threats to the players.

Another user named YaBoiStrides mentioned that removing the silverfish from the game wouldn't affect the gameplay at all. User ALtheGatorMC mentioned that while people dislike the phantom, silverfish is the worst mob in the game.

Another user named LightningAussie mentioned that it should be the silverfish, making the competition for the worst mob even tougher. People really do not like silverfish and phantoms, as killing them gives nothing special.

