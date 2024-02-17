Minecraft players discuss which potions they want in real life

Minecraft's alchemical concoctions can give players incredibly powerful effects, such as the ability to breathe underwater, super strength, night vision, instant healing, and more. Many of these effects are similar to those of superpowers, making it no surprise that the community often thinks about which of these potions would be the most useful.

This question was asked again recently in a Reddit post by user u/ExtraPension1354. Hundreds of voices jumped in to give their opinions on the best Minecraft potion to have in real life.

Which Minecraft potions players think would be the most useful in the real world

Healing

The person behind the current top comment, understandably, wishes to have access to Minecraft's potions of instant health, stating that it would change everything.

User u/ThyTeaDrinker emphasizes this point, implying a near-unimaginable number of lives could be saved through this single potion type.

User u/Birthday_Cakeman brings up an interesting point in that if a real-world healing potion affected ailments like cancer, it would be not only the best but the only choice of potion.

Fire Resistance

In a similar vein to Minecraft's healing potions, user u/mysacek_CZE brings up the idea of fire resistance potions, which could allow firefighters to have a much easier time saving lives.

They also point out that we are able to replicate some of these potion effects with modern drugs and technology, which is interesting to think about. The idea that technology itself blends the line between magic and reality is not one often brought up by the game.

Luck

The last major type of potion the community seems to seriously wish it had access to is the luck potion.

Some community members point out how useful increasing one's luck stat would be in places like Las Vegas, where a lot of money could be made.

Then there are community members who highlight that the ability to fish up mending books would be very useful for keeping cars in perfect shape, making vehicle maintenance almost non-existent.

A different commenter points out that if mending worked in real life as it did in Minecraft, the act of cooking dinner could fix your car's check engine light. A dream come true for anyone.

Instant Damage

There were also a few community members asking for instant damage potions as a joke.

While the implication of wanting a potion of instant damage is funny, one commenter points out the similarity of it in concept to a grenade. They are both round throwables that deal damage, after all. However, as Reddit user u/redditmod_exe humorously points out, a potion of instant damage is better than a grenade since you cannot drink a grenade.