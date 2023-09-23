All Minecraft potions ranked by their usefulness

Minecraft, a widely acclaimed open-world game, is celebrated for its extensive array of crafting combinations and thrilling journeys. One of the most captivating elements of the game involves the creation of elixirs. With various effects and combinations, potions play a significant role in your Minecraft journey. To brew potions, you'll need a brewing stand, blaze powder, glass bottles, water, and various ingredients like Nether wart, blaze powder, ghast tears, or spider eyes. Combine these items in the brewing stand to create different potions.

In this article, we will delve into the world of Minecraft potions and rank them by their usefulness.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list for all potions in Minecraft

S-tier

S-tier potions (Image via Mojang Studios)

These are the highest-ranked potions and are considered the most valuable and effective in Minecraft. They provide significant advantages to players and are often game-changers in various situations. The Strength Potion boosts melee damage, making it invaluable for combat, while the Potion of Weakness is used for taming hostile mobs by reducing their damage output.

Strength Potion

Potion of Weakness

A-tier

A-tier potions (Image via Mojang Studios)

A-tier potions are just below the S-tier in terms of effectiveness. They are highly useful and versatile but may have slightly fewer advantages compared to S-tier potions. These potions offer various benefits, such as fire resistance, night vision, health regeneration, increased speed, and underwater breathing, making them essential for different scenarios.

Fire Resistance Potion

Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Regeneration

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Water Breathing

B-tier

B-tier potions (Image via Mojang Studios)

B-tier potions are still quite useful but may lack some of the versatility and power of higher-tier options. These potions serve specific purposes, such as dealing damage, restoring health, inflicting poison, or slowing down foes, making them valuable in specific situations.

Harming Potion

Healing Potion

Potion of Poison

Slowness Potion

C-tier

C-tier potions (Image via Mojang Studios)

C-tier potions are the lowest-ranked in terms of effectiveness. They have limited utility and may not be as essential as higher-tier potions. In the provided list, examples include Invisibility Potion, Potion of Leaping, Slow Falling Potion, and Potion of Turtle Master. While these potions have their uses, they are less versatile and are often chosen for niche scenarios.

Invisibility Potion

Potion of Leaping

Slow Falling Potion

Potion of Turtle Master

In Minecraft, potions are invaluable tools that can turn the tide of any adventure. From enhancing your combat abilities to aiding in exploration, these potions offer a wide range of benefits. As you continue your journey, remember to keep a well-stocked potion supply to breeze through any challenges that come your way.