Minecraft players react to updated Aether mod

The Aether mod has finally been updated for the latest versions of Minecraft. Ever since the sandbox game was released, this mod has become one of the most famous in the community. Recently, a Redditor by the name of "u/ozzAR0th" posted a picture of the infamous Aether portal and officially announced that stable versions of the mod for 1.20 and 1.19 have been released.

The original poster shows the project lead and creative director of the team that created the mod.

The picture blended the Overworld and the Aether realm beautifully, with the portal in the middle. It was even more stunning since both screenshots had the Complementary Shaders activated.

Users react to Aether mod being updated for modern Minecraft versions

Since the Aether mod has always been famous among new and old Minecraft players, it being officially released for modern versions was massive news. Within a day, the post amassed more than 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

One of the Redditors asked where they could download the mod from, something many members wanted to know. The mod developer graciously posted links to both the Modrinth and CurseForge websites.

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The developer of the mod further explained how they have remastered the old mod for Minecraft 1.19.2, 1.19.4, and 1.20.1 specifically. Since the Aether mod is quite old, the community needed this official remaster.

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Of course, many comments were simply about thanking the developers for updating the popular mod for modern game versions. To many, the heavenly realm was the first third-party feature that they installed as a Minecraft mod. Hence, they were delighted to be able to do it once more.

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the Redditors named "u/ekszdi" hilariously fell for the old trap again of thinking that the realm is being added to the vanilla version of Minecraft. This was similar to how many players fell for it back when the game was new. They humorously updated their comment, stating how they "fooled" themselves.

Comment byu/ozzAR0th from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, there were many who loved the return of the iconic mod that adds a cool new dimension for players to explore.

The Aether mod adds a completely new realm to the concept of heaven. Since the base game already had a hellish realm like Nether, this was the next natural step.

Though Notch, the creator of Minecraft, said that Mojang Studios was thinking of adding Aether, it was never done. Hence, it was created as a mod by Mojang employee Kingbdogz, who is still with the company as a gameplay developer. While Kingbdogz is still very much a part of the team, he no longer actively works on the project.

Since Notch said it could be added to the game, many players tried to create the glowstone portal and activate it with water, even though there was no official announcement.

This was a running gag in the Minecraft community since the vanilla game never had an Aether realm; hence, the Aether portal, to the dismay of many, would never work until and unless they were using the mod itself.