Minecraft players removes nether portal and adds aether portal

Minecraft has two main portals that allow players to enter different dimensions in the game: the Nether portal and the End portal. The Nether portal can be made anywhere, taking players to a hellish realm. Back when the game was still new, there was a massive topic about a secret heaven-like realm called Aether that could be entered with a special portal similar to the Nether. However, it was later revealed that Aether was not part of the vanilla version and was a separate mod.

Hence, whenever players used to activate a fake Aether portal, it would not work, to their dismay. However, players recently discussed how it would look if the mechanics of the Nether and Aether portals were reversed.

Minecraft Redditor creates an alternate universe where Nether portals don't work, while Aether portals do

Recently, a Redditor named 'JOBELIKE_MC' posted a picture of a properly activated Aether portal and a Nether portal with nothing but fire burning inside. This was, of course, bizarre to see since the Nether portal always acts the moment fire burns inside the frame, while the Aether portal does not work in the vanilla version.

The original poster captioned that this can be the case in an alternate universe, where the Aether realm is a reality in the base game while there is no Nether.

Users react to Minecraft community discussing the switch between Aether and Nether portal

The Aether portal has been one of the most famous features in the Minecraft community since it was initially believed to be in the base game, and many players fell for it in the past. Hence, this post hit home for many and accrued over 4,000 upvotes and a few comments in just 12 hours.

Some players wondered how they would acquire glowstone blocks if they could not go to the Nether. The community had an answer to this and suggested that glowstone blocks could be obtained from cleric villagers and even from witches. This means that the Aether portal can be made without heading into the hellish realm first, proving that this alternate universe scenario is very much possible.

Players joined in with the alternate universe theory and humorously talked about how they could not find the Nether and had failed to activate its portal. They essentially shifted the disappointment they used to get after activating an Aether portal for the Nether portal.

Overall, this post about the Aether portal being a reality and the Nether portal not getting activated attracted quite a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. The post continues to go viral and gather views, upvotes, and comments.