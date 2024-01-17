Minecraft players share interesting concept ideas for neglected fletching tables

The fletching table in Minecraft has been one of the most overlooked occupation blocks and for the right reasons. It does nothing and can only be used to turn unemployed villagers into fletchers. Players can trade with these fletchers, who provide different items such as arrows, crossbows, flint, and more. While they are useful, the fletching table has so much potential and use that can be unlocked with more rework.

It's unclear when the game will officially make the table usable. But recently, Reddit user Tepurcat came up with its possible uses, which are impressive.

Concept ideas for fletching table use in Minecraft

On the r/Minecraft subreddit, Tepurcat shared a post with two images explaining how the fletching table can be used to make different bows.

Minecraft’s combat quality has been debatable over the years, and the developers have tried to improve it. Yet, every attack in the game feels the same. By extension, the bow hasn't witnessed any changes for many years.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

As the Reddit post shows, the fletching table can be used to create unique-looking bows by adding different dyes to it. Besides this, adding certain materials and giving them unique abilities would improve the bow both in terms of looks and features.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Mojang Studios could even add rotten flesh from zombies and use it in the bow to make poisonous arrows. These arrows can be made in Minecraft using potions, but using rotten flesh and a fletching table would be much easier.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reddit user TheAlmightyNexus suggested another great use of the table: using iron nuggets instead of flint to make more powerful arrows. Apart from chains and lanterns, iron nuggets have minimal use. This feature would give players reasons to craft these items.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditors react

The post was met with countless plaudits. Some users expanded on using the block, saying it could make crafting arrows cheaper. User DisastrousLecture648 mentioned how great it would be to have some utility for the fletching table, pointing to its obvious potential.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to the post, user Xistiansss sarcastically said that one cannot expect too much from a small indie company like Mojang Studios.

Comment byu/Tepurcat from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

While we cannot expect anything for the fletching table in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, perhaps years down the line, we might see something similar in an update.