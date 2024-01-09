Minecraft players share reasons why the sniffer was an underwhelming addition

Minecraft's sniffer mob was fully released in the 1.20 update after winning 2022's Mob Vote contest, but many players have been less than impressed with it since. Redditor u/Sqiud shared a question with the game's community, asking if they felt the sniffer was an underwhelming mob. Many players made their voices heard in response.

Although Minecraft fans aired different complaints about the sniffer, its design, and overall utility, most of the criticisms returned to a simple cause—the fact that the sniffer can only "sniff" out two ancient plant types, neither of which are particularly innovative or useful in the long run compared to their other plant counterparts.

Minecraft fans discuss critiques of why the sniffer is an underwhelming mob

In their current state, adult sniffers in Minecraft are capable of using their noses to sniff out and dig up two different plant types: Torchflower seeds and pitcher pods. Despite player wishes to the contrary, torchflowers don't produce light, instead providing Night Vision effects in suspicious stew and being craftable into orange dye.

Meanwhile, pitcher plants, once fully grown, are primarily used to create cyan dye. Both torchflowers and pitcher plants can also be used for bee breeding and pollination in Minecraft, and can also be used as compost. Otherwise, both plants can be used as decorations, but players have stated for quite some time that they expected more from the plants and the sniffer mob that finds their seeds/pods.

When the sniffer won the Minecraft Mob Vote in 2022 with majority support, players were certainly excited about it. Mojang had advertised it as the first ancient animal in the game, capable of finding forgotten plant life within the earth. However, several months after its release, the sniffer and the ancient plants it finds have fallen far short of expectations for some fans.

Considering sniffer eggs can only be found by using archeology features outside of Creative Mode or by using commands in Minecraft, many players lamented that finding an egg and hatching/raising the creature isn't worth a few torchflowers or pitcher plants. Put plainly, Mojang's advertised potential simply didn't measure up to what many players had envisioned, and the bar was already low for some.

According to the Mojang developer and YouTuber/streamer SlicedLime, the initial release of the sniffer was intended to be a foundational piece. However, the upcoming 1.21 update is only a few months away, and for many fans, it seems as though the sniffer has already been overlooked.

The case boiled down in the comments to sniffers requiring plenty of work for a negligible return on the time invested. It's unclear if Mojang has plans for the sniffer in the 1.21 update, but recent Java Edition Snapshots and Bedrock Edition Previews haven't shown any such indication. Fans hoping for a new and improved sniffer may be in for a bit of a wait.