Minecraft Poisonous Potato update: List of all special mobs

Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update, created for April Fool's Day, introduces a poisonous potato dimension that turns many existing mobs into potato-textured versions of themselves. However, this April Fool's dimension also introduces a collection of special mobs that have their own unique behaviors and appearances. Players can even battle a new boss in this joke Java Edition snapshot.

Although these mobs have been introduced as little more than a prank on Mojang's part, several Minecraft players are still adventuring through the poisonous potato dimension to encounter them. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at a list of all the special mobs made available in this April Fool's Day snapshot.

Listing all of the mobs in Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update

Batato

A flock of batatoes in Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update (Image via Mojang)

As their synthesized name might imply, batatoes in Minecraft are a mix of a poisonous potato and a bat. By and large, batatoes behave exactly like ordinary bats, flitting around and squeaking but not posing a danger to players or any other mobs. Unlike bats, they are capable of dropping poisonous potatoes when killed, something that is quite common in this particular April Fool's update.

Otherwise, players shouldn't expect much from these mobs, though they're quite funny to see.

Poisonous Potato Zombie

Poisonous potato zombies aren't friendly to their standard Minecraft counterparts (Image via Mojang)

On the surface, poisonous potato zombies might seem like most of the retextured Minecraft mobs in the poisonous potato dimension. However, they're considered special mobs due to their unique behaviors and sound effects that set them apart from the other reskinned mobs. They appear to make a sound that mimics somebody saying "potato" in a low pitch.

Moreover, these zombie variants are actively hostile to zombies, zombie villagers, husks, drowned, and zombified piglins. Otherwise, they're just like other standard Minecraft zombie types.

Toxifin Slab

Toxifin slabs are particularly poisonous versions of Minecraft's guardians (Image via Mojang)

Half the size of guardians but arguably more dangerous, toxifin slabs inflict the Poison effect when firing their eye lasers. When the lasers are charged, they can also inflict the Wither status effect, making them quite dangerous. Moreover, toxifin slabs can stack on top of each other to create two-mob-tall combinations of aquatic hostility.

When killed, these creatures drop toxic beams and toxic resin, two of the Minecraft Poisonous Potato update's crafting materials.

Plaguewhale Slab

Plaguewhale slabs are much like toxifin slabs and elder guardians (Image via Mojang)

What toxifin slabs are to guardians, plaguewhale slabs are to the elder guardian in this Minecraft April Fool's snapshot. They're half the size of elder guardians but can stack atop each other much as toxifin slabs can. Their lasers also inflict Poison or Wither depending on whether or not the laser is charged.

Plaguewhale slabs are different from their smaller counterparts insofar as the items they drop. When killed, plaguewhale slabs drop dents, and three dents can be combined into a trident.

Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion

Mega Spud is the boss mob for the Poisonous Potato update (Image via Mojang)

The dedicated custom boss for the Poisonous Potato update, Mega Spud is a large slime-like mob that looks like a giant potato.

Found in the potato dimension's colosseum structure, Mega Spud fires fireballs at players that behave similarly to ghast fireballs. However, when players hit this boss once, it begins the first of 10 battle phases where it summons different mobs to protect it.

Mega Spud Boss Phases

Phase 1 - Summons a chicken

- Summons a chicken Phase 2 - Summons two armadillos

- Summons two armadillos Phase 3 - Summons three poisonous potato zombies

- Summons three poisonous potato zombies Phase 4 - Summons four spiders and can also spawn spider jockeys

- Summons four spiders and can also spawn spider jockeys Phase 5 - Summons five strays

- Summons five strays Phase 6 - Summons six creepers

- Summons six creepers Phase 7 - Summons seven piglin brutes

- Summons seven piglin brutes Phase 8 - Summons eight ghasts

- Summons eight ghasts Phase 9 - Summons nine plaguewhale slabs

- Summons nine plaguewhale slabs Phase 10 - Summons ten giants

Moreover, between battle phases, this boss will temporarily turn invulnerable. Once it roars, it becomes vulnerable again and summons a few toxifin slabs. Once it's struck again, the next phase will begin.

However, if players can beat this boss, they'll obtain the Potatiesh Greatstaff of the Peasant, which can be used to conjure potato portals at will.