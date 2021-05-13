How to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft

The battle between the Minecraft player and hostile mobs has existed for a long time. Many players often wonder what they could do to stop mobs from invading their personal space.

Luckily, there are a few techniques that players can follow to ensure that they are safe inside and outside their base. If followed correctly, players will never have to worry about creepers blowing up their stuff ever again.

How can players prevent hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft?

Light

All Light producing blocks as of Minecraft 1.16.1 (Image via u/FikovaUpvotesPeople on Reddit)

Light is the best way to keep hostile mobs out of their base. If players do not want hostile mobs spawning near their base, they can attempt to surround it with as many light-producing blocks as possible.

While this technique is highly recommended, light alone will not keep hostile mobs away as they can get into the player's base in a number of ways.

Fences/Walls

A smart way to protect your Horse with fences (Image via u/M1SSION101 on Reddit)

Fences and walls are some of the best ways to keep pesky hostile mobs out of the player's base of operations.

As seen in the image above, the player is preventing his horse from running away and is protecting it from the possibility of being injured by a creeper.

Players can use the above technique to completely surround their base with fences, keeping all friendly mobs in and all hostile mobs out.

While the fences will keep hostile mobs from coming into the base, these mobs will still be able to spawn inside of the base if it is not sufficiently lit up with light blocks.

Traps

A dispenser trap that will shoot any hostile mob that steps on the plate (Image via Pinterest)

There are many traps that the player can build to either trap or kill any hostile mob that comes near their base.

Players can either create offensive traps such as the one seen in the image above or defensive traps such as moats, cactus, and lava traps.

Shown in the video above are a few ways that players can create traps/hidden bases that will prevent their base from being raided.

When combined with all of the above techniques, traps will ensure that the player's base is defended from even the most deadly of offenses.

