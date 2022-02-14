Minecraft Redditor beautifully converts flower forest into a base

Minecraft Reddit is a haven for thousands of players to share anything related to the vast sandbox game. From mesmerizing builds to mind-blowing redstone contraptions, thousands of players post their creations here.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor by the name of Zentalist showcased the beautiful transition of a flower forest to a base. They posted a picture collage showing the stunning transformation of the biome. The post went viral with thousands of upvotes and positive comments.

In the picture collage, the creators showed how they found the location at the beginning of their project, and the second picture showed the finished base. They mentioned in the post how they came across the biome for a blue dye farm 18 months ago, but stayed there and built this beautiful base. They converted the natural flower forest biome into a beautiful looking base with multiple structures such as castles, pathways, huts, and more.

Minecraft Redditor's stunning transformation of flower forest into base garners positive reactions

Soon after the post went live, loads of redditors flocked to the post and appreciated the Minecraft build and the effort put in by the creator. Some even joked about how the player industrialized the area. Overall, the response to the post was positive as it got thousands of upvotes.

Many Redditors flocked to the post to laud the fact that some of the vegetation and flowers were kept intact. They pointed out that some of the flowers and trees didn't move and were seamlessly incorporated into the build. Many of them loved the overlap between the original location photo and the final base photo.

Some were also inspired by the build and expressed how they wanted to create a Minecraft world when they start a new game.

Other than appreciating the build, some even joked about how the creator of the build colonized the natural flower forest for their own interests.

Many commented on the colonization and industrialization of a natural place. They joked about building more factories and high-rises, enslaving villagers, and overall destroying the natural flower forest biome.

