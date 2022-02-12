Minecraft Redditor builds a stunning room moving machine with Create Mod

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'RadiantInferno' showcased a brilliantly made video of a room-changing contraption with the help of Create Mod in the game.

Because of his video skills and fantastic contraption, the original post got thousands of upvotes and positive comments. (Later was deleted due to self-promotion rule infringement on Minecraft Reddit Page)

In the video, the player shows how the room-changing mechanism works. With the help of Create Mod, they assigned each room with a number. As soon as they enter the number, one room moves away, and the designated room comes and attaches itself to the main control building.

The creator showed which number connected with which room and cycled between the rooms seamlessly in the video. This was beautifully demonstrated with great camera movements and music that made the post even better.

Reactions from people on the room changing machine made in Minecraft with Create Mod

After the original post went live, thousands of Redditors flocked to it and saw the brilliantly executed video and in-game machine. Many were more impressed by the cinematography skills of the creator than the build itself. Others also left positive comments about the mod and the contraption.

Many people appreciated the overall look of the video posted by the creator. The footage had smooth transitions and pan shots, making the video aesthetically pleasing to watch.

The creator thanked people and mentioned another Minecraft mod called 'CMDCam' with which he filmed these graceful shots of the whole machine.

Unfortunately, the original post was removed from the Minecraft Reddit page because the creator also posted a YouTube video of the whole machine mechanics.

Many asked why the post was removed, and the creator sadly explained what happened. However, he also posted the video on Create Mod Reddit page.

Many people related the machine mechanism to different movies and other games. One of them mentioned a game called 'Portal 2', a puzzle game. The machine's creator confirmed that the Portal 2 concept inspired him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Others mentioned Cube movie series and even Monsters Inc., where rooms can change with the help of a machine.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar