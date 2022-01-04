Minecraft Redditor builds a stunningly massive battleship

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor with the username u/stickmanhasfeet posted some photos on Minecraft's Reddit page of a huge battleship he built in the game. He boasted that the ship was made entirely in survival mode. This quickly caught the attention of many people as they looked at the enormous build in awe.

Loads of Minecraft content is uploaded daily on Reddit and for u/stickmanhasfeet to stand out from the crowd is impressive. Many players are coming up with unique and stunning builds. Now and then, some people showcase some brilliant Minecraft builds on the platform.

Brilliant battleship created by a Minecraft Redditor showcased

One Redditor pointed out how the battleship resembled the bismarck-class German battleship from 1939. The Minecraft Redditor who made the battleship on the game agreed to this and confirmed that the original battleship inspired the build.

Another Minecraft Redditor spoke about how they are also building a bismarck battleship of their own. They appreciated the build and showed their interest as well.

One of the Redditors asked whether the interior of the battleship was also built. The creator of the battleship humorously ignored the question, hinting that the interior is still unfinished.

Many Redditors appreciated the build and the effort the Minecraft player put in making this enormous battleship in survival mode.

Some Redditors doubted whether this battleship was built in the survival mode and interrogated the Minecraft Redditor. They asked the builder where he was standing when he took the screenshots and how will he get down from such a high place. But the player answered all the questions and silenced the doubters.

In Minecraft, players have a completely blank canvas that they can fill with nearly anything. Over the years, talented players have dedicated loads of hours to the game and made enormous builds. As a result, Reddit is filled with thousands of Minecraft players showcasing their mega builds.

In Minecraft survival mode, players have to find and mine every block while still surviving in the wilderness. Hence, making something this big in survival mode can take a lot of time and is worth the appreciation.

