Minecraft Redditor builds temple in the game and shares how he built it

There are several Minecraft-themed subreddits on Reddit, all of which focus on one aspect or the other of the game. A famous example is r/Minecraftbuilds.

Thousands of highly active players post snippets, videos, guides and more on these subreddits, showing off their achievements and hard work while bonding with the rest of the community.

The Indian Minecraft community is highly populated and consists of ardent fans. Among the many passionate fans of the game is Redditor u/MajesticMaverick.

Three days ago, the Redditor posted a build of a Ganapati Temple on the “Indian Gaming” subreddit that was inspired by the Indian temple architectural style. He also stated the build was attempted during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi back in September 2021.

Minecraft builds: An incredibly detailed Indian temple build by Redditor u/MajesticMaverick

The Reddit post from u/MajesticMaverick showcases the temple in all its glory. Players can see two perspectives of the temple within the same screenshot. Players can see an external view of the temple's front in the picture on the left. The path leading to the temple's entrance is lit up with the game's traditional torches and some shrubbery.

The roof is decorated with neatly placed rows of torches to even out the lighting. Using shaders in the game compliments dynamic lighting, making shadows and lighting uneven and aesthetically disappointing to look at if light sources are not placed correctly.

The screenshot on the right shows the temple's interior, with a shrine and Lord Ganesha's statue. The statue is detailed and complete with the throne and an arch with designs of Indian architecture behind it.

The Redditor posted a video of the build on his YouTube channel, Majestic Maverick. The video shows a timelapse of the 3-hour long build and includes some banter and additional entertaining elements.

The player uses the picture of an actual Indian temple on the left side of his screen to get an idea for the build. The video ends with a showcase of the build as the sun sets behind the temple.

About u/MajesticMaverick

u/MajesticMaverick has been on Reddit for about 11 months. He has posted several builds inspired by Indian temples and architecture during his time here.

Some of his popular builds include the Ram Mandir and the Kedarnath Temple. His YouTube channel has over 6000 subscribers and contains time-lapses and tutorials for his builds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar