Minecraft Redditor creates Copper Golem, one of three candidates for Mob Vote 2021

Minecraft's modding community is known for creating fabulous and sometimes impossible inventions in the game. Reddit user u/samasaurus6 created a Copper Golem in Minecraft.

Today, Mojang will stream Minecraft Live 2021 and host a mob vote on Twitter featuring three candidates: Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. The winner of this voting poll will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Instead of waiting for the mob vote, u/samasaurus6 decided to make their own Copper Golem in Minecraft. They posted a clip showcasing Copper Golem and all of its abilities on the r/Minecraft subreddit.

Minecraft player makes a Copper Golem

Copper Golem is the third and final mob candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2021. In the trailer video, tiny Agnes created Copper Golem using three copper ingots and spoke about its abilities.

Copper Golem is capable of randomly pressing copper buttons. Like copper blocks, Copper Golem is also prone to oxidization, and it will stop working overtime. Redditor u/samasaurus6 kept all of this in mind while creating the Copper Golem.

Post

In the video, the original poster (OP) creates Copper Golem by placing a lightning rod on a block of copper. Copper Golem is shown pressing various copper buttons placed on different redstone blocks (piston, note block, dispenser, and redstone lamp).

The OP's custom-coded Copper Golem also oxidizes as time passes by. As they start oxidizing, these mobs slow down and eventually stop moving. Like copper blocks, the OP removed oxidization layers with an axe and made Copper Golem brand new.

The OP's Copper Golem can also be deoxidized by lightning strikes, as shown in the video. Thanks to u/samasaurus6, many players got to visualize what Copper Golem would look like and how it would work in a Minecraft world.

Reactions

One Redditor suggested that the OP should have used a carved pumpkin to create Copper Golem instead of a lightning rod. The other two golems in Minecraft use carved pumpkins as their heads.

After seeing the OP's impressive Copper Golem, Redditor u/ItsDathaniel was angry at Mojang for not adding all three mobs. Unfortunately, only one mob can come to Minecraft.

Fellow Redditor u/SaladeCanadienne decided to vote for Copper Golem in Minecraft Mob Vote 2021. The entire community will get to determine which mob should be added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update.

Many Redditors wanted to have a download link for the OP's Copper Golem. He responded by saying that should Copper Golem lose the Mob Vote, he might publicly release the add-on.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee