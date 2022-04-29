Minecraft Redditor creates insane optical illusion with new Mangrove trapdoor

Mangrove Swamps are coming to Minecraft soon, and they're going to introduce a lot of new things, including trees, mud blocks, frogs, and more. All this is scheduled for the 1.19 update, which is getting closer with every snapshot or beta and preview released.

With Mangrove trees, many different wooden blocks will be added as well. Each type of wood has several different variations, including stairs, planks, doors, and more. That includes trapdoors, which might be a little more fun than other trapdoors.

One Minecraft Redditor discovered that the trapdoor introduces a really cool optical illusion. With another block, it can make what appears to be an eye that follows players wherever they go. Check it out below.

Minecraft player discovers wild optical illusion with Mangrove trapdoor

The gamer here started by creating a wall of stone with one hole in the middle. The Redditor placed a Mangrove fence post in that hole, which will also arrive in the 1.19 update.

After placing the fence in the hole, they covered it with the Mangrove trapdoor. It needs to be placed at the bottom of the block so that it flips upward. The hole in the middle of the trapdoor serves as the hole for the "eye" optical illusion.

The gamer backed up and began moving from side to side, and the eye of the trapdoor followed them for every move they made. It was one of the coolest optical illusions that the game has.

The following eye (Image via u/Viporr on Reddit)

It's not the first time someone has done this, as another Minecraft Redditor showcased a similar optical illusion. They used a bit of a different build and created a creature that would watch players with two "eyes".

It's a unique and impressive build, but the discovery is what's coolest about it. How often do Minecraft players discover things like this? Things that were previously relatively unknown? Not too often.

The community agrees with that statement. The comments on the post were filled with positive remarks. One commenter even began theorizing as to how this could be used in the future on horror maps or otherwise.

Another remarked on how eerie it was.

Another offered an idea to make it even cooler.

Overall, the post received almost 10 thousand upvotes in just 20 hours at the time of writing. Discoveries like this don't happen too often, so players who find them deserve some credit.

Edited by R. Elahi