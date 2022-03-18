Minecraft Redditor shows an illusion using the new Mangrove trapdoor

In Minecraft, everything is pretty straightforward. Things are usually what they appear to be. This is partially because of the way the game is designed: It's rather difficult to create optical illusions or tricks with such pixelated features. However, it's not impossible.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.30.26 update was just released and introduces a lot of new features. The latest snapshot for Java Edition, 22w11a, was also released, moving the game closer to 1.19.

It introduced several new features, including Mangrove wood, which will be officially added in the next major update. One player, using it early, was able to create an optical illusion with the Mangrove trapdoor. Check it out below.

Minecraft player creates optical illusion with the Mangrove wood trapdoor

Mangrove trees will function just like all other trees. They'll grow and be chopped down and their wood will have many different uses. One of the most popular uses will be in crafting recipes to make Mangrove doors, blocks and other things.

Mangrove trees (Image via Mojang)

One of the recipes that will need Mangrove wood is a trapdoor, as each kind of wood has one. With this block, it's possible to create a trapdoor optical illusion.

The blocks in use appear to be:

Lightning rods

Dispensers

Tuff

The build isn't very complicated and won't be of practical use until players walk parallel to it. The "eyes," which is what the dispenser holes sort of look like, will follow players as they go.

It's a bit unsettling, but it's interesting regardless. There's not much like this in Minecraft, so this is a very neat catch from the original poster. The community seems to agree as the post has already received over 14 thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

The comments reflect the same sentiment and had at least one user thinking of how this could be useful.

Others were simply impressed that the poster even knew to make this.

The official arrival of Mangrove wood and the rest of the 1.19 update is unscheduled but will happen sometime in 2022. Each snapshot and update gets gamers closer to that highly anticipated day.

