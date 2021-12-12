Minecraft Redditor creates stunning mega mountain base

Minecraft bestows gamers with an almost infinite world to show their creativity. Minecrafters have a wide assortment of blocks to choose from for building beautiful builds.

With the recently released Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, Minecraft has received a significant overhaul to its caves and mountains. Players can discover the beautiful mountain and cave generations while exploring the Overworld of Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.18 update inspired many players to become cave dwellers and mountain explorers. Many players have built excellent bases and builds in the mountains. Reddit user u/MarchiWORX_YT created a beautiful mountain base filled with modular rooms.

Minecraft mega base on mountains

Post

Mega bases are some of the most popular topics in the Minecraft community. While a couple of rooms are enough to survive, players still prefer to go wild with their imagination and create massive basses in Minecraft,

Redditor u/MarchiWORX_YT shared their mega base design on the popular r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit. This subreddit is the best place for discovering beautiful builds and creations made by Minecrafters. OP (Original Poster) created a base with many modular rooms going around the mountain.

OP has built modular rooms of sizes 9x9 and smaller rooms spiraling around the top of the mountain. All modular rooms are detailed and have storage, farms, etc. OP has also shared a video guide to their modular room designs.

Interested players can watch OP's guide to create a similar build in Minecraft. OP uses scaffolding to travel from one modular to the other vertically. As for the blocks, players can follow OP's color theme and use stripped logs, planks, and white blocks to build the structure.

Reactions

Many Reddit users praised OP's impressive build. Redditor u/SolidBlueBlocks commended OP's modular design used in the mega base as modular rooms are usually rare to find.

Reddit user u/Rolltoconfirm compared OP's mega build to the base in Subnautica. Unlike the submarine base, OP's build was created on top of a mountain in the warm savanna biome.

One Redditor, u/toaste-_-, asked OP if they could share a close image of the build showing all the tiny details. OP plans to share a close up shot of the module designs in the coming days.

Reddit user u/Cniwa89 thought OP's build was inspired by Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Iskall85, who also built a mountain base on Hermitcraft Season 8. OP replied, saying it is his original creation and how his brother also mentioned the same.

