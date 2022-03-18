Minecraft Redditor creates all types of copper horn sounds

The Minecraft Reddit page is bustling with content related to the vast sandbox title. Players worldwide showcase several aspects of the game, whether they built a stunning structure or find something interesting and innovative in the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/ChesIsFine' posted a fascinating video of the newly added copper horn in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta version. They blew the copper horn in three different stances: standing, sneaking, and looking up, giving them three different tunes. In the end, they combined all three of the tunes to create new music.

Copper horns were recently added to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition as part of the 1.18.30.26 beta version. Players can now obtain goat horns from goats and craft them into copper horns to blow a particular tune out of them. The Redditor perfectly showcased this in the video.

Reactions from people on all types of copper horn sounds created by the Minecraft Redditor

As this is a brand new feature added to the Bedrock Edition, players talk about it quite a lot. Hence, this post grabbed a lot of people's attention and received over 11 thousand upvotes in just a day. People talked extensively about different goat horns and how they will be used by the players differently.

People talked at length about how the goat horns and copper horns can be used as a signal whenever players in a multiplayer lobby will be fighting with each other.

There are several survival and faction servers where players build their empires and fight with each other. A copper horn can be used as a warfare signal and different sounds can mean different things in the fight.

People were also amazed that Minecraft added this many types of copper horns, all having different sounds. Each horn will have three different sounds and there will be a total of 10 different horns.

This gives players many options to choose from and play around with. Though getting all kinds of horns might be difficult, players have to break them from goats strategically.

Other than that, people were delighted by the original poster for combining all the three sounds from a horn. They appreciated the concept and urged the original poster to make a video combined with all the horn sounds. Many players liked this new feature coming to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

