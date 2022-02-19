Minecraft Redditor figures out how to farm the deadly Warden on its first day

A fresh Minecraft 1.19 snapshot dropped recently, and with it came a plethora of brand new features, including an early rendition of the brand new Warden mob. For those unfamiliar with the Warden, it is a deadly new mob set to be added in the highly anticipated upcoming Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" update.

This fearsome mob is set to be a sort of pseudo-boss and is incredibly powerful, dealing up to 31 points of damage per attack. The Warden mob is typically found deep underground inside deep dark cave biomes, a new biome set to be included in the upcoming 1.19 update.

Minecraft player sets up an impressively effective automated Warden farm on the first day of its debut

Redditor u/Cthulhu_was_tasty intelligently engineered this impressive warden farm on the latest 1.19 snapshot, the first version 1.19 snapshot to be released by Mojang.

To spawn the Warden mob, it appears that a sculk shrieker was used, which is a new type of block also set to be included in the 1.19 update. The Sculk Shrieker can spawn a fresh Warden mob nearby if Sculk sensors are nearby.

The brand new Sculk Shrieker (Image via Mojang)

Once the Warden mob is successfully spawned, the trap uses a combination of pistons, slime blocks, iron trapdoors, and some genius Redstone engineering to create a sweeping set of blocks that push the newly spawned Warden mobs to their death.

While this trap looks like it was built in creative mode, it will be interesting to see if it works in Minecraft survival mode, particularly on Minecraft Survival servers. Farming a warden could be highly lucrative for players on multiplayer servers and perhaps even weaponized in some cases.

What loot does the Warden mob drop?

Unfortunately, the Warden doesn't drop all that much special as of right now. For killing a Warden, players will be rewarded with only XP. This is likely to change in future releases of version 1.19, however. It's still early days.

Reactions from fellow gamers on Reddit

While this trap is nothing short of creative, It's also fair to note that this is only the first early snapshot of Minecraft version 1.19. In future releases, it's likely that the Warden mob AI code and spawning mechanisms will be drastically improved, and so traps like this may not be viable once the official release rolls around.

