Minecraft Redditor hilariously changes deep dark biome sound effects

The Minecraft 1.19 update introduced two new biomes to the game – the deep dark and mangrove swamps.

A mangrove swamp generates above the ground. Mud blocks and mangrove trees generate naturally there. Frogs are also present in this biome.

The deep dark biome generates below ground and has Ancient Cities, a brand new structure in the game. The Warden is the only mob that can spawn here. It is summoned when players trigger enough sculk blocks, which are also exclusive to the deep dark biome. The mob can kill a fully ironclad player with just two hits.

The deep dark biome is incredibly frightening. Not only is it very dark (the Darkness status effect is applied), but danger could be lurking around every corner.

What if the deep dark biome wasn't so scary, though? One Minecraft Redditor asked themselves this question and decided to make a resource pack to find out. The user changed most of the sound effects in the biome and got hilarious results.

Redditors react as Minecraft player turns the deep dark biome into a less frightening place with sound effect resource pack

The deep dark biome (Image via Mojang)

Every little aspect of the deep dark biome makes it a scary place that most players wouldn't want to go to alone.

One Minecraft Redditor, u/GNamimates18, felt that the sound effects in the biome heavily contributed to this issue. They, therefore, decided to make a new resource pack that replaced the effects with some hilarious sounds.

The deep dark biome was still pretty scary even with the resource pack in use. However, there was at least a little bit of comedic relief right before the Redditor was slain by the Warden.

Some familiar sounds, like the Taco Bell "dong," were playing when the Reddit user was killed. The Warden's roars were also different, though they're not necessarily less scary.

The Minecraft community likes this post a lot and is giving it quite a bit of positive attention.

Many comments asked for the download file, so the original poster obliged.

Others want the Redditor to add hilarious sound effects to the entire world, not just the deep dark biome.

Others were trying to remember exactly where they'd heard these sound effects before.

Others would recognize the iconic sound anywhere.

A few Minecraft players had hilarious suggestions.

One commenter agreed that the deep dark biome is far less scary now.

Another commenter found the humor right away.

The community has given this post nearly five thousand upvotes in just one day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far