Minecraft Redditor makes a mob bestiary showcasing their addition date

The large number of mobs in Minecraft can make it difficult for players to track them and learn about their behavior and abilities. A bestiary is a comprehensive list of creatures and mobs that many games use to keep track of the entities they encounter during the course of their playthrough.

Redditor u/HeeyMonster expanded upon this idea by creating his very own bestiary that showcases every mob along with the version of the game they were released in.

Player showcases detailed Minecraft mob bestiary according to their release date

The Redditor used a video clip to show off his detailed and informative creation within the game itself. The one-minute video goes over every mob in the game divided into their own patches of land with their respective update displayed behind them.

The video started off all the way at the game's very first build, Pre-classic. The game's first mob was included in front of the name of the build, which was the ever-favorite "Steve" mob. Steve serves as one of the two default player models in the game, with the other one being a female named Alex.

Steve enjoys the sunset in Minecraft (Image via WallpaperAccessMinecraft)

The video then moved on to Minecraft classic, where a pig, sheep, Creeper, spider, and Skeleton were showcased. The "Indev" section gave viewers a rare look at the now unused "Giant" mob. The video started getting more interesting as the alpha, beta, and release versions of the game were showcased with mobs like the Enderman, Ender Dragon, Slimes, mooshrooms, villagers, and more.

Players will notice that banners have been used to showcase each version of the game, thus generating yet another creative use of banners. Additionally, each section of mobs and other additions has its floor made with a different block.

As the video reached the 30-second mark, the 1.7 and 1.8 versions were showcased along with unique mobs like the Chicken Jockey and the Killer Bunny. Guardians and Elder Guardians also made an appearance in the game's 1.8 section.

As the builder made his way forward, he passed by a lone skeleton horseman from Minecraft 1.9 and a polar bear, husk, and stray from the 1.10 version. However, he stopped in front of the 1.12 section, which contained parrots. He then loaded up a music disc into a jukebox to make the parrots dance.

Parrots in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Cubey)

The game's 1.14 version at the 51-second mark included the Ravager, fox, and Wandering Trader, along with the rare panda mob. As some of the most recognizable updates started showing up, the video got dramatically more exciting. Striders and hoglins could be seen as the 1.16 update rolled up, with the 1.17 update that houses the axolotl and glow squid coming soon after.

The final section of the video had some banners spelling out the words "Unknown." This is due to there not being any new mob additions in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update. However, The Wild Update would make a great addition to this list in the future.

Minecraft is an infinite sandbox haven for players to roam around in. Exploration is a huge part of the game, and what it leads to is the discovery of new types of creatures in the game known as mobs. A large number of mobs can be found throughout the game.

Some are passive, like villagers, sheep, fish, pigs, cows, chickens, and squids, while some are neutral, like Endermen, wolves, bees, axolotls, and llamas, and some others are hostile, like skeletons, zombies, husks, drowned, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu