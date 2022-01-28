Minecraft Redditor recreates Jett from Valorant in-game

The wide variety of blocks and items in Minecraft allow players to recreate anything in the almost endless sandbox worlds. Mods and commands help players bring their creative ideas into the game.

Some players take giant projects to recreate other famous titles into the phenomenal sandbox game. Recently, Reddit user kurobekuro recreated Jett from the popular FPS Valorant.

OP (Original Poster) shared a video on the r/VALORANT subreddit showcasing the beautifully designed Haven map. u/kurobekuro played as Jett and went around killing mobs on the map.

Minecrafter creates Jett's Ultimate from Valorant

Haven is one of Valorant's most iconic maps and has been in the game since its launch. The video begins with Jett in the spawn area of Haven, starting with her famous voice line in the chatbox.

OP has recreated Jett's Ultimate move, Blade Storm, in Minecraft. Like in the original FPS game, OP's Jett summons five throwing knives and starts to explore the Haven map.

Throughout the map, there are multiple zombies with no AI standing in specific areas. OP uses throwing knives on these zombies to kill them in one hit. The sound effects are similar to sounds from Valorant.

Other than the throwing knives ability, OP has also added Jett's ability to fly and jump. In the video, Jett jumps around on the Haven map and kills zombies hidden behind boxes and walls.

Reaction

u/kurobekuro post blew up on the r/VALORANT subreddit and gained over 13K upvotes. Many players loved how OP implemented Jett into Minecraft along with sounds, abilities, and her Ultimate 'Blade Storm'.

Redditor Farhan4869 amusingly pointed out how enemies (zombies) did not attack the player back. If this had been an actual Valorant match, killing enemies that easily would have been impossible.

Reddit user Bygrilinho appreciated OP's impressive kill banner that appeared every time they killed a zombie. Many other Redditors showed interest in playing Jett themselves. OP has said that the download will be available soon. OP also explained why he coded Jett into the sandbox game.

Recreating a character from Valorant would be impossible in vanilla gameplay. OP had to code the character into the game. As for the map, OP downloaded it from the PlanetMinecraft site. Interested players can visit the website to find amazing Valorant maps.

