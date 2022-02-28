Minecraft Redditor recreates hometown in the game

Yesterday, on the primary Minecraft subreddit, Reddit users worldwide witnessed another great city recreation created by user v4siv.

This particular Minecraft Redditor recreated their own home town, the city of Zelenograd which is an okrug (area/district/region) within the capital city of Moscow. Known as "The Green City," Zelenograd is the smallest okrug in Moscow by area, but is also its largest exclave by area and population.

Created in 1958 by the Soviet Union in an attempt to create a city center of electronics and technology, Zelenograd is still a vital producer of electronics today. Furthermore, the city gains its nickname from the verdant green color used throughout its streets, and even its emblem is a squirrel.

A look at the recreation of Zelenograd in Minecraft and Redditors' reactions to it

The build itself is heavily surrounded by trees, ringing true to the town's nickname. Russian-style apartment blocks rise above well-lit roads, dotting the skyline in light both above and at ground level. A nearby waterfront is also featured, with smaller inroads surrounding it.

Municipal buildings rest close to the water, and the builders even created the city's ramping highway system, rising over the railroad below. Even blacktop courts for sports can be found, proving v4siv's build was constructed with true loving detail for their hometown.

The Zelenograd recreation at night (Image via u/v4siv/Reddit)

To show support for the current events in Ukraine, v4siv even added Ukrainian flags as an Easter Egg and show of solidarity.

Fans react very positively to the Zelenograd build

When the 1:1 recreation of Zelenograd was posted, Minecraft Redditors everywhere chimed in on the impressive build. V4siv remarked that they spent over a year and a half working on the build alongside two friends, and there was still more to be done despite the Minecfaft city looking remarkably authentic to its real-world counterpart.

Some Redditors commented that they couldn't tell the difference between the reference photo and the build at first, only realizing the initial images were in fact created in-game.

Zelenograd's nearby lakefront has been lovingly formed (Image via u/v4siv/Reddit)

A few Reddit commenters also suggested that v4siv join the 'Build the Earth project,' which is a massive project enacted by a team of Minecraft builders to create a scaled down replica of the Earth in the game.

To many commenters' surprise, v4siv stated that their recreation of Zelenograd was in fact created for the project. Sadly, this particular build won't be downloadable due to its size and the fact that it must be downloaded from its server and converted to vanilla Minecraft, which would create problems for the build itself.

Players recreating builds in the game is becoming more and more common

Regardless, the 1:1 creation of any city in Minecraft is an incredibly impressive undertaking. Reddit has seen more and more of these creations as time has passed, especially due to the prominence of the Build the Earth project.

Hopefully, more Minecraft players will share their wide-ranging creations on Reddit and elsewhere, as creating real-world towns in cities is emblematic of what the game is capable of as well as what player creativity can do.

This rendition of Zelenograd is remarkable, but it isn't alone, and many talented builders will likely show off their own real world-inspired creations in the future.

