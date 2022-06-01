Minecraft Redditor replicates Starry Night in the game

Building is a game mechanic that Minecraft players take full advantage of. Using this mechanic creatively leads to many great builds that showcase the builder's passion. The fact that the game allows players to create almost anything they want, from airplane bombers to entire cities, makes them want to put more and more hours into building.

This article will talk about a painting that was brought to life by a Redditor named u/ChrisDaCow. The painting in question is Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night, one of the most famous paintings on the planet. While custom paintings can be constructed in the game, the Redditor has decided to take it up a notch and build the entire painting as an actual location in a Minecraft world.

Player recreates the contents of Starry Night in Minecraft

The 30-second video uploaded with the Reddit post shows the contents of the painting in depth. The most beautiful section of the build is by far the design of the sky and stars. The detailed build uses glowstone to make the yellow clusters of stars, while a variety of blue-colored blocks have been used to make the sky.

The swirling design of the sky is almost perfectly replicated by the Redditor. With shaders on, players can witness what the glowstone really looks like while bouncing off light and acting like a real star cluster. The stars in the actual painting are said to be exploding.

The sky and the stars in the build are built in a way that they appear 3D. As viewers approach the brightly lit and glowstone-adored star clusters, they can notice that some clusters are closer to the ground than others. This makes exploring them quite fascinating as explorers and viewers can weave in and out of the clusters, which almost look like fireworks in the night sky.

The next section of the painting is the village in the valley below. Starry Night is a painting based on the artist's view from the asylum where he was held. While the stars, mountains, and sky were a real representation of van Gogh's view, the village in the painting was imaginary and was added by the artist to further beautify the oil painting.

The village is almost perfectly replicated as well, with multiple houses of different sizes towards the right of the painting. A church spire can be seen looming in the distance, and a treeline can be seen hugging the right edge, along with a mountain range.

The trees and mountains are custom-made to fit the description of their counterparts in the painting. Every tree has a blueish-white color combination, which is seen in the mountains behind them as well.

The left of the build has a mysterious structure made using dirt and grass blocks in Minecraft. This structure represents the cypress tree from the painting, which is said to be associated with graveyards and mourning.

