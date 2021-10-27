Minecraft Redditor showcases a working tank made with redstone

Minecraft is a sandbox game with a lot of interesting features. One of the most intriguing things in Minecraft is redstone. The possibilities with redstone are pretty much endless. Over the years, the community has created countless automatic contraptions with it.

Many Minecraft players love to showcase their builds over on different subreddits such as r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds. About a week ago, Reddit user BigBEAN35 posted a video of a tank he made in Minecraft.

Minecraft Redditor creates a working tank

There are many redstone geeks out there, and one of them is u/BigBEAN35. With his knowledge of redstone, he was able to create an actual working tank. The tank does not shoot anything but does something unexpected at the end of the clip.

The post

OP (Original Poster) used shaders to make the clip look better. He hasn't explained anything in the comments about the mechanics or how he came up with this idea. From what can be seen, he used slime blocks to keep all the other blocks together and pistons to keep the tank moving.

At the end of the clip shared by the creator, something unexpected happens. The world in which OP made the tank was a custom flat world, and there was a wall towards which the tank was moving. Upon hitting the tall wall, the TNT blocks in the tank exploded, and more TNT blocks were launched into the air.

The explosion was amusing to look at, especially because of the high-quality shaders. A massive chunk of the wall was destroyed by the TNTs launched by the initial blast.

Reactions

Because the tank explodes at the end, a few Redditors referred to OP's tank as a land Kamikaze. Many others had a different name for the Kamikaze tank.

Reddit user Hairy-Mud-1503 talks about how proud one of the best redstone builders, MumboJumbo, would be if he saw this tank. Others in the comment try to imitate what phrases Mumbo would use in his British accent.

Creations like these just go to show that Minecraft presents infinite possibilities to players that are only limited by the player's imagination.

