Minecraft Redditor shows a scary custom-made ice cream truck trap

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox title. Players from all around the globe flock here to post and discuss several aspects of the game. From beautiful builds and complex redstone contraptions to funny and informative videos and photos, the page offers everything.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/ActiveReject' posted a scary video where he got trapped in a custom-made ice cream van in Minecraft. This concept of an ice cream man trapping people in a truck has been implemented in several niche films and was taken by the creator of the video as well.

In the video, the player normally gets out of a Minecraft village house and roams around for a while. They stumble upon a long mysterious road that cuts across the terrain. Soon an ice cream truck drives down the road and stops in front of the player. Mysteriously, a villager named 'IceCream Man' emerges from the truck. The player finally goes inside the van from behind but gets trapped in the truck as the passage gets shut.

The entire ice cream truck was made with the help of a complex redstone contraption. The movement of the truck and the secret trap under the truck was also cleverly made with redstone machines.

Players react to the scary custom-made ice cream truck made by the Minecraft Redditor

After seeing the scary Minecraft video of how a player gets trapped in a mysterious ice cream truck, people flocked to the post and commented their reactions. Within a day, the post received over 17 thousand upvotes and several comments. People discussed the aspects of the scary video and how the original poster created the scenario.

The ice cream truck (Image via u/ActiveReject Reddit)

Players also humorously talked about how no one should get into the back of a strangers' car. They also talked about how the villager wanted to show them something and trapped the player. The horror element of the video worked really well on the Redditors who watched it.

Several people talked about how the original poster created a horror feel to the whole video by recording this at night time. The dark sky gave a more eerie feel to the overall video. Some people also mentioned how the original poster recorded it at night but tweaked the game so that the light level on the blocks was normal, and hence everything was well lit.

Overall, the scary video of the player getting trapped in an ice cream truck got a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. People appreciated the overall video and the effort put by the original poster.

