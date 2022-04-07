Minecraft Redditor creates a beautiful birdhouse with armor stand

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where players from all around the world post about the popular sandbox game. From funny and informative clips to beautiful builds and complex redstone contraptions, the subreddit offers everything that a player would like to see.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/ChauDynasty' posted a photo of a cute little birdhouse they made in the game and gained a huge number of upvotes. In the caption, they mentioned that it was made with an armor stand.

The small birdhouse was made with tiny moss blocks, flowering azalea bush, bell, and two trapdoors. It even has a small stick coming out of it, where a small bird can be seen perched up. Due to its small size, other Redditors have found it fascinating and cute. Though the armor stands are quite huge compared to the small birdhouse, the original poster later clarified that they made it in a server with custom items.

Reactions to the cute armor stand birdhouse made by a Minecraft Redditor

As the armor stand birdhouse was adorable to look at, several Redditors flocked to the post and left positive comments on it. Within a day, the post received over nine thousand upvotes and dozens of comments. People were amazed to see such a small build made with the help of the stand.

The original poster tried to reply to every comment and explained how they got the bird as a helmet from a wandering trader on a Minecraft server where they used custom datapacks and mods. They also discussed how great the armor stand is for making loads of custom designs.

Redditors were so impressed by the Minecraft build that they urged the creator to explain the process. The original poster replied with a link to a video from which they got the datapack and the mod with which they created the custom armor stand.

The video is by a YouTuber called ZombieCleo where they explain the basics of armor stand designs.

Some of them were eager to use this mod in their Hypixel SkyBlock cosmetics. On the Hypixel Minecraft server, players can play a game mode called SkyBlock, where they survive with a few resources in an airborne location. While some players were excited to try it out, the poster wasn't sure if this would work.

Overall, the post was well-received by the Minecraft Reddit community with thousands of upvotes and a lot of positive feedback. These beautiful and innovative designs made in the game are always a treat to come across on the subreddit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi