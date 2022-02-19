Minecraft Redditor has a terrifying confrontation with the Warden

The Warden is a terrifying hostile mob in Minecraft that can only be found at the deepest depths of the world, inside the Deep Dark biome.

One of the newest and most anticipated mobs added to the game in a while, the Warden is extremely strong and has a massive health bar consisting of a whopping 500 health points, or 250 hearts.

According to the latest Java snapshot, it can kill players with a full set of Netherite armor in just two hits. All this makes it the strongest mob in the game, both according to health points and damage dealt (boss mobs included).

This article will cover a player’s encounter with the newly updated Warden.

Minecraft 1.19: Redditor confronts the Warden in new snapshot

Minecraft redditor u/Semaj12354 posted a short video of his brief encounter with the tall and intimidating mob. The 41-second clip starts off with the player roaming the Deep Dark biome. Some sculk and sculk blocks can be seen spreading near him, in addition to the eerie and pulsating sounds of the sculk sensors.

The player can be seen rapidly lighting torches to presumably make the surrounding areas as safe as possible from hostile mobs. This is due to another new change in Minecraft 1.18, which ensures that hostile mobs do not spawn in light conditions above level 0.

However, the player can be seen making a ton of noise, which eventually triggers a nearby sculk sensor and attracts the Warden, who emerges a few seconds later from the ground, mere blacks from the player. The Warden takes a few steps, searching and sniffing the area for the player.

The “Darkness” effect takes over as the player observes the terrifying entity from up close for mere seconds, after which the Warden becomes alerted to the presence of the player. The player immediately panics and starts hitting the Warden with his Netherite sword.

However, the Warden takes three massive swipes at the player, first disabling his shield and then delivering the killing blow. It is important to note that the player was wearing a full set of Netherite armor and was at full health.

Reactions to the redditor's encounter with the Warden

Reddit had a field day with the video, with most people commenting on how terrifying the Warden is and how nothing in the game is like it.

The latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot was released on February 17, and brought with it several of the new changes and additions players were highly looking forward to.

Almost all new additions to the game are related to the Deep Dark biome, like Sculk blocks, sculk sensors, Ancient Cities, and even a new enchantment. However, the biggest and most game-changing addition is, by far, the Warden.

