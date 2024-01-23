Minecraft's alpha and beta versions have an unexplainable horror and creepiness

Minecraft is over a decade removed from its alpha and beta days, but there's something about those early versions of the sandbox game that continue to draw players in. Many fans love the simplicity, but some players, like u/Impulv on Reddit, remark that the game's alphas/betas are eerie and discomforting, creating an atmosphere of isolation and a feeling that the player is being watched.

It's no surprise that many Minecraft fans consider the game's early builds when the game world was fairly devoid of life aside from the player, leaving them alone in a vastly expansive world with very little solace beyond whatever shelter they've constructed. Many commenters on Impulv's post agreed as well, remarking that the early game is even creepier than the mobs that arrived in recent years.

Minecraft fans discuss the creepiness of the game's alpha and beta builds

Liminal spaces have always been considerably unsettling, and this applies just as much to Minecraft fans as it does to other individuals. Well before Mojang introduced dozens of mobs to the game, its sandbox title was pretty empty, and while the music was certainly pleasant, it couldn't quite remove the eerie feeling of being alone in a vast world and possibly being observed by someone/something.

Many Minecraft players also pointed back to Herobrine, which was occasionally referenced by Mojang in patch notes by claiming they "removed" the evil Steve doppelganger. The legend of Herobrine began in Minecraft's earlier days, and some players certainly bought into the story, which amplified the feeling that they were being watched or even actively followed by a wicked being.

None of this is to say that the game in its current state doesn't have its share of creepy moments, but Mojang has gone to great lengths to create a more inviting atmosphere with mobs, new music tracks, sound effects, and plenty of color and light. Be that as it may, going back to the game's alphas and betas and witnessing its inherent emptiness is certainly unnerving to a certain degree.

Much of the liminal environment in early versions of Minecraft plays into a primal fear of the unknown. When someone doesn't know what lies beyond the next hill or in the next clearing, or what lurks in the dark beyond their periphery, it's only understandable to have a bit of fear. Mojang may not have intended this, but their game's initial versions encapsulated this feeling.

Although not every player in the comments agreed that the sandbox game was scary, many players recanted their early experiences with the game and expressed having genuine feelings of fear.

While the modern game remains enjoyable, there's something truly alluring about going back to classic Minecraft for one reason or another. Perhaps it feels less crowded and more straightforward, or maybe you want to experience the liminal dread firsthand.