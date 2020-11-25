Minecraft's best x-ray mod and how to install

Sometimes Minecraft players need an extra hand in finding specific blocks or other player's chests, and that's where x-ray comes in.

X-ray mods and texture packs have been around Minecraft for a very long time, although most just turn many of Minecraft's overworld blocks invisible while showing the valuable blocks found deep in caves and covered in stone.

Minecraft player and mod maker, Error_MiKeY, has decided to create the Advanced X-Ray mod usable with the forge client.

Minecraft's best x-ray mod

As seen above, advanced x-ray doesn't turn any blocks invisible, just highlights those that the player chooses. This mod comes with two commands, one to open up a very crisp and clean GUI to select blocks to highlight, and one to turn the highlight on or off.

The GUI opens up with no blocks selected by default, and a list of tools on the right hand side. With five buttons, players have the choice of searching for blocks to highlight by name, by what's in their hands, or what the player is looking at.

There's also a button to highlight lava in red, so that way, players have no chance of falling in by accident. The last button is a distance selector in which players can choose a multitude of options, up to 256 blocks, to highlight their selected blocks.

Once a player selects a block to be highlighted, an RGB color slider appears allowing those with the mod to have customized colors based on whichever block they'd like.

The mod author themselves, and this article do not condone using x-ray mods anywhere but single player worlds and anarchy servers, as x-ray mods and resource packs are counted as cheating.

However, that doesn't stop this mod from being incredibly useful, especially when added into modpacks that introduce a multitude of new ores or other block generation.

