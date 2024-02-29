Minecraft's end poem gets a UI update, and fans are loving it

The Minecraft Reddit community recently reacted to Mojang Studios changing the background of the game's end credits. The end credits are essentially a long dialogue or poem between two entities that can be read after the player defeats the Ender Dragon and jumps through the portal at the center of the End island.

Since the game was released in 2011, the end credit background has featured a dirt block texture. Since the end poem scene was never changed, it became quite iconic in the community. However, in snapshot 24w09a, the developers refreshed the credits poem UI. Here is how the Minecraft community reacted to the change.

Minecraft Redditors react to Mojang Studios changing end credits background

Redditor @RedstoneEnjoyer posted a picture of the updated end credits poem. The new background was similar to what the end portal looks like. The animated End Portal effect has an extremely dark blue hue, with dim teal-colored pixels moving around the space. The original poster asked the Reddit community about the new end credit background effect.

Since Mojang Studios recently updated the end poem's background, the post received a lot of upvotes and comments.

While many users appreciated the new background for the end poem, some pointed out the nostalgia associated with the dirt texture. As mentioned above, the dirt texture behind the poem is an iconic picture that comes to mind whenever players talk about the game's ending.

The community was happy to see the updated background that fits the overall theme of the End dimension but held onto the nostalgia factor.

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Since the change has only been made for Java Edition through the latest snapshot, one user hoped Mojang Studios would bring the updated end poem background to Bedrock Edition as well.

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some players started discussing how great Minecraft's end poem was and fondly recalled when they first read it, while others dove deep into its meaning.

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/RedstoneEnjoyer from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In conclusion, the updated end poem background fascinated many in the Reddit community. While most praised Mojang Studios for bringing the change, they also discussed how iconic and nostalgic the old dirt texture background was.

Minecraft snapshot 24w09a is now available to download from the game's official launcher. Players can see the new end poem background for themselves after defeating the Ender Dragon in the snapshot.