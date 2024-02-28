Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a patch notes: Dyeable wolf armor, drop rewards for bogged, UI updates, and more 

The Minecraft 1.20.5 update has just received another snapshot, known as 24w09a. This specific release introduces a feature that has been highly requested since the unveiling of wolf armor: dyeable wolf armor. It's a logical addition, considering that pet wolf collars were already dyeable.

The recently announced bogged, a fresh entity, has also undergone significant updates. The drop item for this new skeleton mob variation is now available, along with several other changes. This article will delve into the patch notes for the new Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Experimental Features

Bogged can now be sheared (Image via Mojang)

Bogged

The Bogged drops 2 mushrooms (either both red/brown or one of each) when sheared

Updated Bogged texture and model in Minecraft

Wind charge

Removed randomness from the radius of both Breeze- and player-shot Wind Charges.

Vault

Additional changes to the Vault texture to even further distinguish from Trial Spawners.

Changes

New UI in snapshot 24w09a (Image via Mojang)

Changes to Wolf Armor

The game's UI has been updated with a fresher look

Ctrl+Picking a renamed block (such as a Chest) in Creative Mode will now give a renamed item

Wolf armor

Blue wolf armor (Image via Mojang)

The Wolf Armor will protect the wolf from most damage sources until the armor loses all durability and breaks

Wolf Armor shows signs of increased breakage as durability goes down

Players can repair the Wolf Armor with Armadillo Scutes while it is equipped on the Wolf

Wolf armor can be dyed in similar fashion to Leather Armor

The Wolf's owner can now repair Wolf Armor on a Wolf

UI

The menu background dirt texture has been replaced by a darkened background

The dirt texture has been moved to the build-in Programmer Art Resource Pack

Outside the game, the menu Panorama is displayed across all screen

In the game, the world will be visible across all screens

Paired with the darkened background is a blur

The strength of the blur can be configured in Accessibility Settings

In-game screens such as containers and books are not affected by these changes

Screen elements such as titles and buttons are positioned more consistently across different screens

The Player and World Backups screen in Realms has been updated

Lists now have clearer borders at the top and bottom

After defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the End Portal, the End Poem and credits are now displayed with a background based on the animated End Portal effect

The new UI changes are a breath of fresh air, especially for old Minecraft players, as there haven't been any cosmetic updates to the UI in a long time.

The wolf armor alterations are also something most gamers will enjoy, and we've seen mixed reactions from the community regarding the bogged.