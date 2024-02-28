Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a patch notes: Dyeable wolf armor, drop rewards for bogged, UI updates, and more 

The Minecraft 1.20.5 update has just received another snapshot, known as 24w09a. This specific release introduces a feature that has been highly requested since the unveiling of wolf armor: dyeable wolf armor. It's a logical addition, considering that pet wolf collars were already dyeable.
The recently announced bogged, a fresh entity, has also undergone significant updates. The drop item for this new skeleton mob variation is now available, along with several other changes. This article will delve into the patch notes for the new Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a for Java Edition.
Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w09a: All you need to know
Experimental Features
Bogged
- The Bogged drops 2 mushrooms (either both red/brown or one of each) when sheared
- Updated Bogged texture and model in Minecraft
Wind charge
Removed randomness from the radius of both Breeze- and player-shot Wind Charges.
Vault
Additional changes to the Vault texture to even further distinguish from Trial Spawners.
Changes
- Changes to Wolf Armor
- The game's UI has been updated with a fresher look
- Ctrl+Picking a renamed block (such as a Chest) in Creative Mode will now give a renamed item
Wolf armor
- The Wolf Armor will protect the wolf from most damage sources until the armor loses all durability and breaks
- Wolf Armor shows signs of increased breakage as durability goes down
- Players can repair the Wolf Armor with Armadillo Scutes while it is equipped on the Wolf
- Wolf armor can be dyed in similar fashion to Leather Armor
- The Wolf's owner can now repair Wolf Armor on a Wolf
UI
- The menu background dirt texture has been replaced by a darkened background
- The dirt texture has been moved to the build-in Programmer Art Resource Pack
- Outside the game, the menu Panorama is displayed across all screen
- In the game, the world will be visible across all screens
- Paired with the darkened background is a blur
- The strength of the blur can be configured in Accessibility Settings
- In-game screens such as containers and books are not affected by these changes
- Screen elements such as titles and buttons are positioned more consistently across different screens
- The Player and World Backups screen in Realms has been updated
- Lists now have clearer borders at the top and bottom
- After defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the End Portal, the End Poem and credits are now displayed with a background based on the animated End Portal effect
The new UI changes are a breath of fresh air, especially for old Minecraft players, as there haven't been any cosmetic updates to the UI in a long time.
The wolf armor alterations are also something most gamers will enjoy, and we've seen mixed reactions from the community regarding the bogged.