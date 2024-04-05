Minecraft's fletching table gets a functionality after five years, but it's an April Fools' joke

The fetching table is, in all honesty, quite a sad block. First added in the fan-favorite Minecraft update that was Village and Pillage, they are now the only professional blocks without a purpose. Even the smithing table was finally given use in the form of applying rare smithing trims.

This makes the functionality of the fetching table within the poisoned potato update, detailed below, both frustrating since the block doesn't have a vanilla use and promising, in that a use might be coming soon.

Minecraft's fletching table gets a joke use

The fletching table's new use

The new use for the fletching table isn't quite significant, but it is there. Players messing around on Minecraft's poisoned potato snapshot will be able to use fletching tables to help process resin.

A feather needs to be placed on the left. Then, a resin that matches the quality and impurities of the first half of the interface can be inserted and processed into a resin that matches the description of the second half of the UI.

Additionally, processing any jewel clarity resin will produce an amber gem, which will replace emeralds for Minecraft villager trading on the snapshot as well as make for a stylish armor trim.

Community reaction

Integrating a use for the fletching table has been one of the most requested additions from the community over the last several years. This is mostly because the fletching table is the last Minecraft villager profession workstation block to have no use. The smithing table finally had a use added in 1.20, leaving the fletching table alone when it comes to workstations with no purpose.

Some of the community has taken this as a slight from Mojang, seeing this as the company claiming that wanting a use for the table is deserving of mockery. In reality, though, it's probably Mojang doing some very early experiments for a future addition.

The future of the fletching table

Hopefully the vanilla fletching table seeds a revamp sooner rather than later (Image via Mojang Studios)

There's no guarantee, of course, but it would fit into the history of Minecraft's April Fools updates to incorporate some of this otherwise joke content into the game in the future. The studio has done this a number of times over the years, including for horses, donkeys, chiseled bookshelves, and custom dimension support.

Given Mojang's willingness to use joke content as a means to test future additions, it's entirely possible that there's some form of official use for the fletching table just around the corner. It would be nice, as the current fletching table is one of Minecraft's most underdeveloped features.