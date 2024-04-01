Mojang reveals Minecraft Poisonous Potato update for April Fools 2024

This year's Minecraft April Fool's snapshot, titled the "Poisonous Potato Update," has just been released. Players highly anticipate the April Fool's update as it introduces a bunch of nonsensical yet amusing features, such as turning everything into poisonous potatoes, as seen in the latest snapshot.

The April Fool's snapshots are released just like any other update and can be installed directly from the game launcher. Since nearly everyone despises poisonous potatoes, this year's snapshot focuses on turning everything into or about this food item.

Minecraft April Fools 2024: Poisonous potato dimension, armor, mobs, and more

Minecraft 2024 April Fools' snapshot's splash screen (Image via Mojang)

Poisonous potatoes have been the undisputed bane of every Minecraft player since day one. They are particularly vexing because potatoes are among the easiest and most commonly harvested items in the early stages of the game. Every time a player obtains a poisonous potato, it dampens their enthusiasm and adds a frustrating obstacle to their gameplay experience.

Therefore, to alleviate this dislike, the developers have decided to release the poisonous potato as the main theme for this year's April Fools snapshot. The snapshot contains everything from the original game, but with a poisonous potato twist.

Poisonous potato dimension

A dimension based on poisonous potatoes (Image via Mojang)

A poisonous potato Minecraft April Fools update would not be complete without a dimension dedicated to this item. The developers have gone all out and crafted a unique dimension with five exclusive biomes: fields, hash, arboretum, corruption, and wasteland. This dimension can be accessed utilizing a new item called the potato portal.

The weather in this dimension is distinct, with a sky resembling the colors of poisonous potatoes and green rain. The theme of villager houses and terrain in this biome closely resembles the infamous item as well.

Expand Tweet

Potato armor, mobs, and more

In this snapshot, players have the option to equip themselves with armor inspired by the poisonous potato, along with two weapons of the same theme, to protect themselves against poisonous potato mobs.

Poisonous potato armor and zombie (Image via Mojang)

A highlight of this snapshot is the Colosseum, which, as expected, is themed around the poisonous potato. Here, players will encounter a new boss mob, Mega Spud, the Lord of the potato kind. However, they need not worry, as they have the poisonous potato hammer and the great potato staff for aid.