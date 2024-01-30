Minecraft's generated structures are the perfect alternative for players uninterested in building a base

Minecraft has several pre-existing structures that players can explore when they jump into a world. While some of them are massive or have several hostile mobs, others are tiny and welcoming. While most players usually create their very own base from scratch, not everyone is a builder. Hence, these structures can also function as a place to live, especially after they are cleaned up and tweaked.

Recently, the bustling Minecraft community on Reddit discussed living in a pre-existing structure.

Minecraft Redditors discuss creating a base in existing structures

Recently, a Redditor called u/lonecouriers76 posted several pictures of a desert temple, which they revamped into their base. The temple was well-lit, and the interior was tweaked to create a separate bedroom and workspace. A stable, which housed a couple of camels and a horse, was also attached to the temple.

In the caption, the original poster wrote that he was not an avid builder and hence chose to live in a desert temple. They also asked whether others in the community have used a pre-existing structure as their base.

Since this was quite a fascinating discussion, the post went viral on Minecraft's subreddit. Within a day, it received more than 1k upvotes and loads of comments. People shared various stories about using game-generated builds as their base in Minecraft.

One of the players, u/Draconic_Soul, shared that they used to either hide in a hole or steal a villager's house to live in when they started playing the game. They now build their own structures but still use generated structures if they're in a modpack.

Another Redditor, u/SHyper16, was fascinated by the idea and wanted to try it in their own world.

Some players discussed whether a Woodland Mansion could be a great structure to live in.

However, Woodland Mansions are among the toughest structures to beat due to Evokers and Vindicators living there. u/iamnewtoreddit__ argued that the dark oak wood makes the mansion too gloomy and dark, and the fact that it is surrounded by too many trees makes it inaccessible as well.

Minecraft Redditor u/Darth4Arth suggested adding more to the interior, like new rooms for different purposes. The original poster replied and claimed that they would tweak the desert temple more in the future.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community discussed living in a generated structure in Minecraft. While most agreed that it was a great idea, a few suggested how the original poster's base could be improved. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.