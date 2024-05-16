Minecraft's horse and wolf armor are missing one feature available for player's armor

Mojang Studios now has armor for three entities in Minecraft. At first, armor parts for players themselves were released, followed by horse armor. With the 1.20.5 Armored Paws update in April 2024, the developers finally added armor for wolves, which are widely popular pets for many players. These armors do the basic job of protecting its wearer from various attacks from hostile mobs.

However, one major cosmetic feature that is present in the player's armor part is missing from both horse and wolf armor: armor trim application.

Minecraft armor trims do not apply to horse and wolf armor

Armor trims cannot be applied to wolf and horse armor. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wolf armor was first announced in October 2023, during Mojang Studios' annual live event. They were part of the new armadillo mob that won 2023's mob vote competition. The new armor for wolves was then added to the game with the Minecraft 1.20.5 Armored Paws update.

While the Minecraft wolf armor's primary purpose is to defend any tamed wolf from hostile mob attacks, Mojang Studios decided not to add the armor trim features. Hence, players cannot place the new armor on a smithing table and add various designs to it, something that they can do for their own armor set.

Before wolf armor, horses were the only mob that had different kinds of horse armor. Players can find various horse armor, ranging from leather to diamond, as chest loot in various structures. Despite being in Minecraft before armor trims were introduced, the developers did not add the functionality to add design on horse armor.

How to customize wolf and horse armors?

Both wolf and leather horse armor can be customized by dyeing them. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Even though both armor trims cannot be applied to wolf and horse armor, there is a way to customize them.

In Java Edition, players can simply take wolf armor or leather horse armor and combine it with any dye on the crafting table to add color to them.

In Bedrock Edition, players can first add dye to a cauldron filled with water, and then use the leather or wolf armor on it to apply the color.

What are armor trims and how can they be used?

Armor trims add different designs to player armor parts. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Armor trims were added to the Minecraft 1.20 Wild update. These were part of the smithing template that can be used on the smithing table. Their primary use is to add different colored designs to all four armor parts.

These items can be found as chest loot in various structures in the Overworld. Once obtained, players can place any earth mineral like iron, diamond, netherite, etc., the armor trim, and the armor part on the smithing table. The table will apply the armor trim and color it with the earth mineral.