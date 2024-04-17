Minecraft's major success ingredients are missing in all spin-off titles

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most successful video games of all time. While few expected the Dungeons and Legends spin-offs to match the original game's popularity, they haven't been as enduring as Mojang's sandbox title. Why is this the case? What does the original game have that spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons seemingly lack? The answer may point to freedom and replayability.

Minecraft Legends/Dungeons are certainly replayable to a degree, but the notion of replayability is very different compared to the original title. The gameplay for the spin-offs is more narrowly focused and though it's entertaining, especially with friends, the amount of freedom that players have is much more stringent compared to the original sandbox game.

Minecraft Legends ended official support just short of a year after its release date (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft Dungeons performed well enough to release multiple expansions and had continued support for years, its official development for future content ceased. The Legends spin-off fared much worse, ending its official support just short of a year after it launched. Meanwhile, the original game continues to sport millions of daily players and has continued support after over a decade.

Each Minecraft spin-off brought something unique to the table, but the gameplay didn't afford as much freedom or creativity compared to the open sandbox world of the original.

In Dungeons, players often replayed existing stages hoping for better loot rolls to improve their gear. Meanwhile, Legends was railroaded between a short singleplayer/co-op campaign, the Lost Legends mode, and PvP.

Part of what made the original Minecraft so special is the near-unparalleled amounts of freedom that players had access to from the jump. They could play Survival Mode how they pleased, they could build the creations of their dreams in Creative Mode, could explore community-made maps in Adventure Mode, or ramp up the challenge with the threat of perma-death in Hardcore Mode.

The original game's overall gameplay can take many forms (Image via Mojang)

This is to say nothing of the endless collection of unique multiplayer servers available to players, including community-sourced minigames. All of these options leave Minecraft players feeling as though they can do just about anything and play their way, which unfortunately didn't translate well into Dungeons as an action RPG or Legends as a real-time strategy title.

There's also the matter of replayability. Minecraft's world seed generation is virtually infinite, and each new world has something to offer and gives players the ability to approach obstacles and objectives in different ways. Though Legends/Dungeons maps were procedurally generated, they were much more limited in scope by comparison.

The gameplay loops of Dungeons and Legends are certainly entertaining, but there's a point where players ostensibly run out of new experiences to encounter. Meanwhile, a player who has spent countless hours building and crafting in the base game can transition to PvP, minigames, or survival challenges, providing nearly endless hours of entertainment.

Gameplay doesn't have a ton of variety in the Legends spin-off (Image via Mojang)

All in all, part of the reason the spin-offs haven't quite measured up can point back to the immense amounts of choice and replayability the original is known for. At some point, the gear grinding of Dungeons and the strategic battles of Legends run their course. Players don't have many alternatives within those spin-offs, but the same can't be said for the game they took their namesake from.

Matching the player count and overall cultural popularity of the original Minecraft is a tall task for any game, and this is magnified for the games that bear the same brand name.

The Legends and Dungeons spin-offs have their place and player base. However, their lack of freedom and overall replayability in comparison to the original mark the special ingredients that led to their loss of support.

