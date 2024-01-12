Minecraft Legends is ending its development, latest update being the last

Less than a year after Minecraft Legends' April 2023 release, the strategy title will cease continued development after the rollout of its final update. In a developer blog post detailing the most recent update and the new Lost Legend, Snow vs Snouts, Cristina Anderca stated that Mojang and Blackbird Interactive would be stepping back from active development.

"Since launch, we've listened to community feedback and implemented a series of changes and tweaks to make the game better. With that complete, we're now going to take a step back from development." - Cristina Anderca, Mojang Studios, January 10, 2024

Although Minecraft Legends will no longer receive updates or new content, the game and its multiplayer servers will remain operational for the time being. It's an unfortunate fate for the spin-off title, but the writing may have been on the wall for some time.

Breaking down the discontinuation of Minecraft Legends' development

Snow vs Snouts will be Minecraft Legends' final content release (Image via Mojang)

According to the official blog post, Mojang's most recent update for Minecraft Legends, which saw the addition of frogs, witches, clangers, air choppers, and the improved Battle View UI, will be the game's final update. Snow vs Snouts, likewise, will be the last of its kind concerning the Lost Legends game mode, though Cristina Anderca made it clear that the released content would remain available to play.

In addition to keeping all previous Lost Legends, updates, and content available to play, Anderca stated that Mojang would be providing a free Bright-Eyed Hero Skin via the Minecraft Legends Marketplace. In the blog post, Anderca also outlined that PvP and co-op would remain accessible to fans, and players could still collect the cosmetic hero skins by completing Lost Legends.

Moreover, Mojang and Blackbird will continue to provide technical support for players who need it. It appears that Minecraft Legends will essentially be entering the "maintenance" phase of its life cycle, one that many titles have transferred to after their feature development has ended. Gameplay and multiplayer services remain online, at least for the foreseeable future.

"Our existing Lost Legends challenges will remain available for free, and you’ll still be able to reap the rewards if you claim victory. We will of course continue to offer technical support to players, and we won’t be removing any functionalities or features from the game. PvP and co-op will also remain fully functional, so you can continue playing whether you prefer to take on the piglins by yourself or battle alongside (or against) friends." - Cristina Anderca, Mojang Studios, January 10, 2024

What to know about Minecraft Legends' Snow vs Snouts Lost Legend

Snow vs Snouts introduces a new way to battle piglins in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

Though it's the last Lost Legend to be released, Snow vs Snouts is quite different compared to its predecessors. Instead of simply summoning mobs or building fortifications to defeat piglins, Snow vs Snouts gives players access to a high-powered redstone launcher that they can use to demolish piglin positions from a considerable distance away.

Compared to the redstone launchers in the base game, the variant in Snow vs Snouts gives heroes the benefit of a heavily reduced firing cooldown and the ability to construct and tear it down quickly, allowing fans to move to new positions and assail the piglins with the launcher in a short amount of time.

The kicker? No units in Minecraft Legends can be summoned, and structures cannot be built, so the launcher must be used wisely.

Whatever the case, heroes who achieve victory in this Lost Legend will obtain the Snow Guardian skin for their efforts. Once that's over and done with, it may not be a bad idea to revisit the eight previous Lost Legends if players haven't done so already to collect their hero skins. There should be plenty of time to beat them now that no future content updates for the game are planned.