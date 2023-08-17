Minecraft Legends receives its first major update, brings PvP improvements, lobby roles, and QoL changes

Minecraft Legends has received a significant update just shy of its third month on the market. The patch brings plenty of awaited changes and features that fans of the strategy title have been clamoring for. Mojang confirmed on August 16, 2023, that the changes would be rolling out for the game on all compatible platforms across consoles and PC.

From improved PvP communication to lobby roles and custom experimental modes, Minecraft Legends has taken a sizable step forward with its first major title update. Several quality-of-life additions were made to the strategy game to make it feel a little bit more cozy and welcoming as per Minecraft's overarching theme.

In case Minecraft Legends fans missed the news on the title update, it doesn't hurt to review the core additions.

What to know about Minecraft Legends' first title update

The alterations made to Minecraft Legends in its most recent update address aspects of the game from top to bottom. It addresses lobby systems for the campaign and PvP modes as well as the gameplay itself. A few quality-of-life additions should make commanding armies in the field easier, and fans can even pet mobs as they journey through the game world.

Here are the major additions from Minecraft Legends' title update:

New world markers have been added to PvP communications, including pings for attacking, defending, and gathering resources. Players can also suggest the buildings they are going to place, and their counterparts can reply with approval, disapproval, or the suggestion to construct a different structure.

Lobby roles have now been added to multiplayer to help players define the jobs that they will carry out. Options include Builder, Explorer, Fighter, Piglin Hunter, and Flexible.

Custom campaign and versus modes have been introduced. These allow fans to fine-tune their gameplay experience and alter things like the world's generation mechanics, the amount of resources players start with, hero stats and tools, as well as the capabilities of the piglins. Mojang has confirmed more settings will be available in the future.

An auto lure function has been added that will allow summoned mobs to follow the player as soon as they spawn.

Banner View now displays health bars for structures.

The campaign prologue has had its length cut in half and has been made more action-packed, complete with more tutorials for Minecraft Legends' gameplay mechanics. Fast travel will also be available once players defeat the first group of enemy piglins.

Players can now pet the various animals of the Overworld, and the mobs will react in different ways to the affection.

Various UI and HUD improvements as well as creeper revisions to make them more capable.

Resources have improved visibility.

Overall mob pathfinding has been reworked.

In addition, the strategy title is receiving a new Lost Legend known as the Crucible. The location possesses nine chambers with progressively difficult encounters, and heroes must beat it in 30 minutes to succeed.

Fortunately, players will be able to select the mobs that spawn within the Crucible to assist them in taking down the enemy piglins.